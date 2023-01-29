The striker hasn’t scored in five league games, he’s never gone six Serie A games without scoring

AC Milan hosts Sassuolo at the San Siro: kick-off Sunday at 12.30. The Rossoneri come from the heavy 4-0 defeat against Lazio, Dionisi’s men drew 1-1 against Monza in the last round of the championship.

Prediction: Over 1.5 second half — Leao and his companions have scored four of the last seven home goals in Serie A in the last quarter of an hour. In the Rossoneri’s first 15 home goals, none had come from the 70th minute onwards. Over 1.5 in the second half is a risky but possible odds: 1.73 for Bet365, 1.69 for Netbet and 1.67 for Sisal.

Difficult period — Milan has a taboo to dispel. Pioli’s team have not won any of their last five matches in all competitions (D2, L3): the Rossoneri have not gone without success for six games in a row since April 2018, when Gattuso was on the bench. Sassuolo have totaled two draws and six defeats in their last eight matchdays in Serie A: only once has the club gone nine consecutive games without winning, between December 2017 and March 2018 with Iachini.

Statistics and background — The Rossoneri are unbeaten in their last two matches against Sassuolo in the league (W1, D1) and have also kept a clean sheet. Pioli’s team has never reached three clean sheets in a row against the neroverdi. However, it must be said that Sassuolo have won their two most recent away games at San Siro. See also Euroleague basketball, Virtus Bologna beats Maccabi 78-73

The quote — According to the bookmakers, Milan has a much better chance of winning: the 1 mark is proposed at 1.53 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.50 by Sisal and 1.47 by Betfair. The eventual success of Sassuolo is quoted at 6.50 by Betfair, 6.00 by Bet365 and Goldbet. While the X is offered 4.70 by Starcasinò Bet and Betfair, 4.70 by Novibet. In line with the chosen prediction, you can aim for the Under 1.5 in the first 45′: 1.61 for Bet365’s odds, 1.60 for Sisal and Betfair.

The Goal sign in the second half instead has an important value: 3.00 on Bet365, 2.88 for Betfair and 2.80 according to Starcasinò Bet. Also pay attention to the Over 2.5 home team: 2.40 for Better, 2.38 on Bet365 and 2.35 for Sisal.

The markers — Giroud with his brace against Sassuolo on May 22 gave the Scudetto to the Rossoneri. The attacker hasn’t scored in five games in Serie A, he has never reached six without scoring. Goal scorer at any point in the match is rated 2.12. Milan are Berardi’s favorite victims in the league (10 goals), at San Siro they could pierce Tatarusanu’s hands: a center from him is quoted at 4.00.

