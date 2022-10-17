The Andalusians have to get back on top, Valencia glimpses Europe: the game seen by the bookmakers

The midweek round, valid as the tenth day, opens in La Liga with the challenge of “Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán”. Sevilla that has to get back on top, with Valencia catching a glimpse of Europe.

MOMENT OF FORM — The hosts took Mallorca in the last round, with the second success of the championship. This is the worst start of the last 10 years for the Andalusians who are now sailing with nine points in the standings and looking for a comeback towards the cup zone which is eight lengths away. Only one defeat in the last 4 games for Sampaoli’s team: the Argentine coach took office 10 days ago on the Sevilla bench and collected one victory and two draws between La Liga and the Champions League.

Gennaro Gattuso chews bitter again for the victory over the weekend against Elche: down 1-0, Valencia overturned the result, before suffering the final 2-2. The team is now at 14 points in the standings, less than three from the cup zone. Cavani and his companions have not lost in four races, in which they collected eight points. 16 goals scored and 10 conceded ones.

PREVIOUS — Seville and Valencia meet for the 168th time: in the previous 167 chapters, 62 wins for the Andalusians, 30 draws and 75 wins for Valencia. Gattuso’s team have not won in seven games against their rivals and the last victory dates back to 31 March 2019: 1-0 at Sevilla. In the following seven crossings, two draws and five defeats. Overall, the hosts have found their way to scoring on 216 occasions, compared with 267 goals for Valencia. See also Basketball, Dinamo ko in Treviso: Pozzecco looks beyond

PRONOSTIC: GOAL — In four of the last six matches played by the Andalusians, between the league and the Champions League, one goal per side has always arrived. In the same span of competitions, Valencia scored five out of six. Therefore, the Goal sign is to be tested, with LeoVegas paying the option at 1.77, with Bet365 and Betfair agreeing on the price at 1.75.

THE OTHER FEES — Sevilla favored by bookmakers, with the score 1 ranging between 2.18 for Pokerstars and 2.25 for Goldbet. A victory for Gattuso’s men shines at 3.20 over Snai, with Better falling to 3.15. A draw appears to be an underdog and we find it at 3.45 on Novibet and Planetwin. Let’s move on to the networks and Over 2.5 pays at 2.00 on Betfair, with LeoVegas in the wake of 1.98. Under 2.5 is the favorite, as shown by the Bet365 slate at 1.90, with Pokerstars Sport offering the lowest odds at 1.80.

We close with the first scorers and in Sampaoli’s formation, the favorite is Youssef En-Nesyri at 5.00 on Sisal, while in the guest ranks Edinson Cavani pays at 7.60 on Snai, after the double scored against Elche.

October 17 – 4:38 pm

