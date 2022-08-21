Football – Premier League: Arsenal beat Bournemouth

On August 20, Arsenal player Odigard (left) hugged with head coach Arteta after the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On the same day, in the third round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League, Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 away.

On August 20, Arsenal player Martinelli competed for the top in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Arsenal player Martinelli (left) and Bournemouth player Smith in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Arsenal player Jesus (right) competed with Bournemouth player Maipam in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Arsenal player Saliba (center) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Arsenal player Jesus (right) and Bournemouth player Senesi competed in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Bournemouth player Billing (top) competed for the top in the game.Xinhua/Reuters