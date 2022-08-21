Home Sports Football – Premier League: Arsenal beat Bournemouth
Sports

Football – Premier League: Arsenal beat Bournemouth

by admin
Football – Premier League: Arsenal beat Bournemouth

Football – Premier League: Arsenal beat Bournemouth

On August 20, Arsenal player Odigard (left) hugged with head coach Arteta after the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On the same day, in the third round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League, Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 away.

On August 20, Arsenal player Martinelli competed for the top in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Arsenal player Martinelli (left) and Bournemouth player Smith in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Arsenal player Jesus (right) competed with Bournemouth player Maipam in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Arsenal player Saliba (center) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Arsenal player Jesus (right) and Bournemouth player Senesi competed in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 20, Bournemouth player Billing (top) competed for the top in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

See also  the Zurich fans' song for Wilfried Gnonto - Video Gazzetta.it

You may also like

The Chinese women’s volleyball team beat the South...

incentives for electric cars. Opposite visions

Global Equestrian Championships London Station 1.60m Grand Prix...

European swimming championships in Rome, LIVE on the...

Atalanta-Milan, Pioli seeks confirmation: in Gasp’s lair first...

Reporter: The Dalian people after the shotgun change...

Naples, Demme-Anguissa: on Instagram the German retracts the...

Paredes to Juve, the key is Zakaria to...

Football – La Liga: Real Madrid beat Celta

In Cincinnati Tsitsipas surprises Medvedev, in the final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy