Football Premier League: Brighton vs. ManUtd – Live Ticker – Matchday 28 – 2022/2023

20:41 Manchester United are unbeaten in five games with four wins and one draw. Brentford FC (1-0), Everton FC (2-0), Nottingham Fores (2-0), Tottenham Hotspur (2-2) and Aston Villa (1-0) were able to beat Erik ten Hag’s team to the not defeat past matchdays. The United coach also makes four changes. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer and Jadon Sancho are replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Anthony Martial and Antony.

20:28 Victory and defeat have alternated at Brighton in recent weeks. Coach Roberto De Zerbi’s team left the pitch three times as winners and twice as losers. Most recently, The Seagulls defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 in their own stadium. In comparison, there are four changes. Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma, Moisés Caicedo and Facundo Buonanotte start for Joël Veltman, Solly March, Pascal Groß and Deniz Undav.

20:20 For both teams it is about important points in the fight for international business. The home side (8th) are seven points behind Liverpool (5th), but have played three games fewer. In addition, sixth and seventh place is likely to be enough to buy a ticket for the Conference League or Europa League. The Red Devils (4th) are about reaching the Champions League. With the two upcoming catch-up games, the guests can increase the gap to Liverpool FC, who currently have only four points less.