Premier League: Chelsea vs Liverpool – Live Scores – Matchday 8 – 2022/2023
Premier League: Chelsea vs Liverpool – Live Scores – Matchday 8 – 2022/2023

Football Premier League: Chelsea vs Liverpool – Live Scores – Matchday 8 – 2022/2023

  • 20:40

    The Reds are also lagging behind their own claims. The reigning runner-up is only in eighth place, the Champions League is already eight points away. The culprit is – similar to today’s opponent – the strong ups and downs in terms of their own performance. There was still reason to celebrate against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0) and especially in the game against Manchester United (7-0), but since then it has only been bankruptcy. An embarrassing defeat at bottom AFC Bournemouth (0-1) was followed by elimination from the premier class (0-1 at Real Madrid after 2-5 in the first leg) and recently a pack at permanent rivals Manchester City (1-4). In this respect, they also urgently want to make amends again.

  • 20:20

    The Blues have fired their coach for the second time this season. If it hit the new coach of Bayern – Thomas Tuchel – in September, his successor Graham Potter had to go on Sunday. The mixed results, including only one point from two games against Everton (2-2) and Aston Villa (0-2), led to the sacking. His previous assistant, Bruno Saltor, is now taking over on an interim basis. With him, the course should be set in the direction of international places. The Londoners are currently only in eleventh place with 38 points.

  • 20:00

    Hello and welcome to the Premier League matchday eight catch-up game! Chelsea FC meets Liverpool FC in a sonorous top game today. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 21:00.

