The Reds are also lagging behind their own claims. The reigning runner-up is only in eighth place, the Champions League is already eight points away. The culprit is – similar to today’s opponent – the strong ups and downs in terms of their own performance. There was still reason to celebrate against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0) and especially in the game against Manchester United (7-0), but since then it has only been bankruptcy. An embarrassing defeat at bottom AFC Bournemouth (0-1) was followed by elimination from the premier class (0-1 at Real Madrid after 2-5 in the first leg) and recently a pack at permanent rivals Manchester City (1-4). In this respect, they also urgently want to make amends again.