Status: 03/27/2023 2:20 p.m

Tottenham Hotspur and coach Antonio Conte go their separate ways.

That gave the club from the Premier League announced late on Sunday evening (03/26/2023). The cooperation is “by mutual agreement” been terminated.

For the time being, the team currently fourth in the table will be coached by the previous assistant Cristian Stellini, who represented his Italian compatriot Conte in the second half of the season after a gallbladder operation.

Sharp criticism of players and club

Conte had recently caused a stir with sharp criticism of the team and club. A possible separation was already in the offing. Among other things, the coach had described some players as “selfish”.

Tuchel was under discussion, Nagelsmann a candidate for the new season?

According to media reports, before Thomas Tuchel’s commitment to FC Bayern Munich, the German was a hot candidate for the coaching position at Tottenham.