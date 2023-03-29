Home Sports Football, Premier League: Coach Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham Hotspur
Sports

Football, Premier League: Coach Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham Hotspur

by admin
Football, Premier League: Coach Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham Hotspur

Status: 03/27/2023 2:20 p.m

Tottenham Hotspur and coach Antonio Conte go their separate ways.

That gave the club from the Premier League announced late on Sunday evening (03/26/2023). The cooperation is “by mutual agreement” been terminated.

For the time being, the team currently fourth in the table will be coached by the previous assistant Cristian Stellini, who represented his Italian compatriot Conte in the second half of the season after a gallbladder operation.

Sharp criticism of players and club

Conte had recently caused a stir with sharp criticism of the team and club. A possible separation was already in the offing. Among other things, the coach had described some players as “selfish”.

Tuchel was under discussion, Nagelsmann a candidate for the new season?

According to media reports, before Thomas Tuchel’s commitment to FC Bayern Munich, the German was a hot candidate for the coaching position at Tottenham.

So it now seems almost logical that Julian Nagelsmann, who was released in Munich, is being traded in the rumor mill. “Julian Nagelsmann is the name on every Tottenham fan’s lips”wrote the English “Evening Standard“, the German is said to be ‘open to talks about moving to North London’.

See also  Farewell to Cicci Salis, field hockey Olympian in Rome

You may also like

Hostility to Israel in Indonesia – withdrawal of...

Inter, Calhanoglu ko with Turkey: muscle problem

Raptors, Heat tend to score small points, Grizzlies...

Volleyball: The terminally ill master coach wants to...

Football: Euro 2024; Spain 2-0 knockout with Scotland,...

87:93 defeat in the Euroleague: Alba Berlin narrowly...

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Tommy Paul to...

Du Feng: Other coaches will also criticize people...

the conditions, Inter anxious – breaking latest news

MDR: “Pure defamation” – Ines Geipel defends herself...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy