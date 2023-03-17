news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LONDON, MARCH 17 – Patrick Vieira has been sacked from his post as manager of Crystal Palace, announced the club, 12th in the Premier League table, just three points from the relegation zone. “Results in recent months have put us in a difficult situation in the league and we felt a change was needed to give us the best chance of staying in the Premier League,” said London club chairman Steve Parish.



