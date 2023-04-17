Football, Premier League: Finally effective – Liverpool back in the European business

Status: 04/17/2023 10:52 p.m

After five competitive games without a win, Liverpool FC in the Premier League made the turn. At the 6:1 (2:0) Schützenfest in Leeds on Monday evening (April 17th, 2023), the effectiveness that had recently been completely lost was finally right again.

Unlike the bankruptcies in the premier class against Real Madrid or in the league in the 2-2 against Arsenal, the 1-4 at Manchester City and the embarrassing 0-1 in Bournemouth, the Reds on Elland Road suddenly hit practically every shot the Leeds United goal.

Clear handball in front of the opening goal

Luck and referee Craig Pawson were also on Liverpool’s side this time: The 1-0 by World Cup discovery Cody Gakpo in the 35th minute was preceded by a clear handball when goal preparer Trent Alexander-Arnold captured the ball – surprisingly, neither Pawson nor the VAR complained Scene.

In any case, this was the Reds’ first chance to score, and the second also brought a goal: Diogo Jota lured the ball from Weston McKennie, who was mentally too slow, and initiated a lightning counterattack, which Mo Salah completed ice-coldly from the left to make it 2-0 .

Konaté’s error brings Leeds closer

A blunder similar to McKennie’s came from Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté shortly after the restart, but Luis Sinisterra’s subsequent goal to make it 2-1 gave United only a glimpse of hope. Five minutes later, the outstanding Jota made it 3-1 from 18 meters out in the 52nd minute, ending his year-long goal drought in the Liverpool jersey.

After an hour, another Salah goal was disallowed for offside after video evidence, but in the 64th minute the Egyptian celebrated for the second time that evening: Jota and Andy Robertson had staged Gakpo, who unselfishly crossed for Salah again – 4:1

And Jota also managed a brace, the Portuguese scored a direct shot after a cross pass from Jordan Henderson in the 73rd minute, and in the 89th minute Joker Darwin Nunez even made it 6-1. Liverpool are still eighth, but with a game in hand they are just three points behind sixth-placed Aston Villa.

Arsenal drop points, City is getting closer

Previously, at the weekend, the lead of the FC Arsenal melted at the top of the table, the Gunners let go West Ham United points lie. Manchester City won thanks to the next Haaland gala and moved up.

At 2: 2 (1: 2) in West Ham on Sunday (April 16, 2023), everything looked like a clear victory for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus scored the lead in the 7th minute, and three minutes later Martin Odegaard added the second goal. The goal from Said Benrahma (33rd) was “Gunners” well off and had a possible match point in the 52nd minute after a handball by Michail Antonio from the penalty spot.

31st matchday

arrow right

Jesus grabbed the ball, but his neighbor Bukayo Saka was determined to take it himself and after a brief dispute, prevailed. That wasn’t a good decision, Saka flicked the ball wide to the left of the goal – and seconds later Jarrod Bowen leveled the score.

Next brace from Haaland

Already on Saturday had Manchester City after the 3-0 gala against FC Bayern also in the league Leicester City shown in goal mood. City celebrated their sixth league win in a row with a 3-1 win over Leicester and are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions.

Erling Haaland again played a major role in this. City’s top scorer also set another Premier League record with his brace in the first half (13th minute, hand penalty / 25th minute): 32 goals had so far only been scored by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in a season with 38 games in 2017/18. Haaland, who finished work at the break, still has eight games to become the sole record holder.

Hits and hits and hits: Erling Haaland from Manchester City

John Stones (5th) had given the hosts the lead. Kelechi Iheanacho (75th) scored the consolation goal for Leicester, who were threatened with relegation in the penultimate table and where Dean Smith had recently taken over as team manager from Brendan Rodgers.

United continue on course for the premier class

Behind Arsenal and City remains Manchester United clearly on the royal class course. With the 2:0 (1:0) in the relegation candidate Nottingham Forest consolidated third place for United Newcastle United.

Antony scored for Man United in the 32nd minute, the hosts could hardly relieve and were stuck in their own half for most of the game. However, it was not until the 76th minute that Diogo Dalot made it 2-0 to make things clear.

Chelsea still in crisis under Lampard

Chelsea can’t get out of the crisis even under interim coach Frank Lampard. The “Blues” lost at home Stamford Bridge with 1:2 against Brighton and Hove Albion and are now five games without a win in the Premier League. During the week, Chelsea also lost the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Champions League 2-0 at Real Madrid.

Chelsea conceded their second league defeat in a row under interim coach Lampard, qualifying for a European competition is probably only possible for eleventh in the table by winning the premier class. On Tuesday, the “Blues” face the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid. Then Kai Havertz, who had to sit out due to knee problems, should be available again. “He should be fit again by Tuesday”, Lampard said.

Conor Gallagher (13th) initially brought the “Blues” in the lead rather happily. Brighton dominated the game for long stretches, but missed numerous top chances and needed Danny Welbeck’s well-deserved equalizer until the 42nd minute. Julio Enciso (69th) finally turned the game around with his dream goal from 25 meters. Chelsea stayed in the game, but acted too unimaginatively to change the result.

“Spurs” slip up against Bournemouth

Also Tottenham does not come to rest after the separation from coach Antonio Conte. The “Spurs” suffered a bitter 3-2 defeat in their own stadium AFC Bournemouth. After the late equalizer (88th) by Arnaut Danjuma, Tottenham at least looked like a draw.

However, in the fifth minute of added time, Dango Ouattara shocked Spurs with a goal for Bournemouth. The qualification for the Champions League is more and more in danger for fifth-placed Tottenham after the bankruptcy.