Football Premier League: Leeds Utd v Liverpool – Live Scores – Matchday 31 – 2022/2023

20:53 Incidentally, Leeds won the first round game of matchday 14 in Anfield 2-1. In the last guest game at Elland Road, the LFC clearly had the better end with 6:0. In the previous season, the points were shared at this point (1:1). For a Whites home win we have to go back a little further, the last one dates back to November 2000 (4:3). Since then, Liverpool have taken five trips to Leeds in the Premier League – including three wins.

20:51 In Liverpool one would almost be happy about form fluctuations of this kind. That would mean that there would be a positive result every now and then. But there is currently no sign of that. The Reds are five competitive games without a win. They said goodbye to the premier class without a sound and had no chance against Real Madrid. In the national cup competitions you are also long gone. Winning the Community Shield title at the start of the season doesn’t make up for all that. Liverpool scored their last three at the beginning of March against Manchester United, impressively 7-0. At that point they were five games unbeaten (four wins) and without conceding a goal in the Premier League. But then they blundered in Bournemouth (0:1) and at Manchester City (1:4). Most recently, they scored points at Chelsea (0-0) and at home against Arsenal (2-2).

20:45 The Whites’ uncomfortable situation can be explained by looking at the second-half table. Here they are at the bottom with two wins, eight points and ten goals scored. Most recently, it was a 1: 5 against Crystal Palace here. Before that, they celebrated a 2-1 home win against Nottingham Forest earlier in the month. There is no sign of stable form on Elland Road far and wide. This fits the home record with five wins, five draws and five defeats. See also F1, Great Britain says no to Russian drivers: Mazepin will not be able to race at Silverstone - Sport

20:33 From a tabular point of view, the sixteenth meets the eighth here. The Reds are chasing after the international places in vain and must now consider themselves almost lucky if they reach at least one of the smaller European competitions. Since Manchester United have won the League Cup and are currently on a Champions League spot, sixth in the table would end up in the Europa Conference League. Liverpool are missing six points there. Should one of the two clubs from Manchester, as semi-finalists of the FA Cup, ultimately win this, even rank 7 in the Premier League for international football would be enough. And there the LFC is missing five points. The Champions League, on the other hand, is currently twelve points away. Be that as it may, something that can be counted is urgently needed. But that also applies to Leeds. United currently have a cushion of just two points from the relegation zone.

20:20 On the home side there are two changes compared to the last competitive game on Easter Sunday against Crystal Palace. Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo Moreno will replace Luke Ayling (bench) and Patrick Bamford (not in the squad) in coach Javi Garcia’s starting XI. With the guests, Jürgen Klopp allows himself the luxury of leaving his initial formation of 2: 2 against Arsenal unchanged due to the fact that there are no longer any multiple loads.