Football Premier League: Man City vs Arsenal – Live Scores – Matchday 33 – 2022/2023

45. 21:57 Mid-term conclusion:

Manchester City lead 2-0 at half-time in Premier League game against Arsenal! You only have to say it was 2-0, because the home side were superior in all respects in the first half and could have scored significantly more goals against the defensively overwhelmed Gunners. After De Bruyne’s early opening goal, the Skyblues played big and created one big chance after another. Surprisingly, Erling Haaland left out three of them. Kevin De Bruyne also failed from a promising position. Just before the break, Stones headed in a free kick for the well-deserved 2-0. At first, offside was called, but the VAR correctly awarded the goal afterwards. A little later, however, he was not there when there should have been a red against Rúben Dias. Thus, outstanding Citizens against Gunners without a chance are eleven in the second round. See you soon!

45. 21:51 End of 1st half

45. 21:51 Yellow card for Ruben Dias (Manchester City)



Great luck for City! Rúben Dias is provoked by Ben White in the ground fight at his own corner flag and clearly follows. White is hit in the calf and falls to the ground. After careful consideration and apparently also a VAR review, the referee only gives Oliver a yellow card. Red would have been absolutely justifiable here and probably even correct.

45. 21:48 Tooor for Manchester City, 2-0 through John Stones



Not because of offside! Apparently Stones was way too far forward on the cross, but of course the VAR checks that again. And in the process it’s revealed Ben White had his left foot just ahead of Stones with a long stride. Accordingly, the offside is canceled and the hit counts!

45. 21:48 De Bruyne delivers the free-kick from the inside right onto the second post and right on the head of John Stones, who heads safely into the far corner from a few meters away from Ramsdale. But the assistant’s flag goes up immediately. Offside!

45. 21:46 Official injury time (minutes): 2

45. 21:45 On the other side, Haaland takes another free kick 30 meters from the goal.

44. 21:44 Set pieces have also often been a strength of the Londoners this season. Not today. Saka’s corner is cleared immediately and a second cross from the Englishman flies straight into goal.

42. 21:43 The Gunners now and then get the ball to Saka on the right wing, but the youngster doesn’t dare to go into a duel with Akanji at all. That shows quite well how the self-confidence of the guests is in this match.

40. 21:42 Unbelievable! City must slowly be accused of being very negligent with their own chances to score. With a bit of luck, İlkay Gündoğan gets to the baseline on the left in the sixteenth and lays it back to Haaland, who only has to push in from eight meters, but shoots keeper Ramsdale exactly.

Then city again! De Bruyne opens with a strong pass to Grealish, who takes Haaland in the middle. The Norwegian picks up the pace 30 meters from goal, puts the ball on the strong left and sends the ball centimeters wide of the left corner from the edge of the penalty area.

35. 21:37 There was more in it! City acts a bit carelessly on the defensive for the first time and does not consistently attack the ball-carrying players. So Ødegaard can cross the penalty area and Thomas Partey gets the free shot from 17 meters. Pass on the right!

34. 21:34 Ex-Citizen Gabriel Jesus tries a solo against his old colleagues and gets quite far, but is pushed aside in the penalty area and loses the ball.

32. 21:33 Again and again Erling Haaland demands the chip ball behind the chain and now he finally gets it. The 22-year-old volleyed from the left from a tight angle, but Ramsdale was there.

30. 21:31 After half an hour, the league leaders from London are still well served with the 0:1. Arsenal have nothing to oppose the completely overexcited Citizens and have not been part of this top game at all so far.

28. 21:30 The next big thing! This time Haaland is sent into the box on the right and the Norwegian should actually have served de Bruyne again, who was waiting to shoot from the other side. This time, however, the City goalgetter wants to do it himself and also goes well between two defenders, but his shot from ten meters is not compelling enough and Ramsdale parries.

27. 21:28 Big chance for City! Just like with the first goal, Haaland forwards a long ball to de Bruyne, who is up and away. Arriving in the penalty area, the Belgian loads two gunners and then wants to push into the right corner. Ramsdale has already fallen in the other direction, but Ben White prevents the impact with a strong sliding tackle.

26. 21:27 The Gunners are now at least fighting for a better field position and playing around the opposing penalty area for a while. Ultimately, however, there is no getting through.

24. 21:25 After all, Arsenal booked a degree. Xhaka chips a free kick from half field into the penalty area and Gabriel heads wide to the right from ten yards out.

22. 21:23 Oleksandr Zinchenko misjudges the header duel and involuntarily leaves Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese pulls into the box from the right and wants to flick his strong left foot into the far corner, but is interrupted just in time.

20. 21:21 Now the Citizens let the ball circulate a little longer and blow through briefly. Then de Bruyne puts the ball past Holding and wants to pick up the pace, but is felled. Michael Oliver leaves it at a warning.

17. 21:19 Contrary to Pep’s prediction, Manchester has not even 35% possession of the ball, just like in the first leg. Nevertheless, the Skyblues have absolutely everything under control and don’t let Arsenal develop.

The guests are now trying to gain a bit of security in their own game by having possession of the ball. However, City is starting up so intensively that this is hardly possible. Consequently, at some point the long ball has to be found and it promptly lands on the side.

12. 21:14 Lucky for the Gunners! Granit Xhaka slips away slightly in his own half, lets the ball get snatched away and City is actually in the majority up front. After a minimal contact, the Swiss skilfully drops and actually takes a free kick. Something like that is rarely whistled in England.

10. 21:12 Of course, City stays on the trigger and would like to add more immediately. Arsenal have been a bit overwhelmed here so far and aren’t really in the game yet.

8. 21:11 The goal wasn’t city-like, but it showed once again what an individual class this team has. Haaland could not be stopped by Holding even with unfair means, de Bruyne was ice cold in the end.

7. 21:07 Tooor for Manchester City, 1-0 through Kevin De Bruyne



Dream start for the Citizens! Erling Haaland nailed one of the few long balls hit from his own penalty area on the center line against two defenders and passed it on to Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian comes with speed, pulls away from Gabriel and hits the ball from 22 meters with his right foot flat into the right corner. A strong conclusion, but the thing didn’t seem completely untenable.

5. 21:06 Now Arsenal are also signing up with a spotlessly played counterattack. Saka is sent into the box from the right and heavily centers the ball on the five but fails to find Gabriel Jesus. Stones had previously canceled the offside but makes up for it with his clearing action.

3. 21:04 City gets up to speed and puts the ball in the box several times in the first few minutes. Keeper Ramsdale fends off a low cross dangerously and briefly in the middle, then Partey and de Bruyne come into the queue. Michael Oliver gives Arsenal a free-kick.

2. 21:03 Nominally, both teams play in a 4-3-3. For the home side, there was a bit of a question about who would defend on the left against Bukayo Saka in Nathan Aké’s absence, but it looks like Manuel Akanji.

1. 21:01 Off we go! City, as usual, play in light blue, while Arsenal wear red.

1. 21:01 game start

20:57 Dinner is served! Referee Michael Oliver has just led the 22 players onto the Etihad lawn and the teams have just lined up to greet each other. So, in a few moments, this Premier League cracker between pursuers City and leaders Arsenal can get underway!

20:44 In addition to the home advantage, the current defensive weaknesses of the opponent and their own top form, history also speaks for City. Manchester have won all of their last eleven league games against Arsenal. The Gunners last got a point against City in 2017, the last Premier League win even dates back to 2015.

While the English media described the game as "one of the greatest in ten years", the two coaches tended to downplay the importance of the game beforehand. Guardiola finds the duel "very important, but not decisive" and expects a balanced game. "It won't be a game in which one team will have 65 to 70 percent possession of the ball. That won't happen," said the city coach. Mikel Arteta took the same line. "If we win, that doesn't mean anything about the title or our season. Nothing has been decided yet," said the Arsenal coach, who also knows: "If you want to become champions, then you just have to win games like that. It's that simple is this."

20:17 The visitors are still missing central defender William Saliba, without whom Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet recently. Granit Xhaka, on the other hand, is fit again after his illness-related absence and is responsible for Mikel Arteta’s only change in personnel. The Swiss will replace Fábio Vieira (bank) in the starting XI.

20:16 A look at the staff: City coach Guardiola still has to do without Nathan Aké (thigh problems) and is rotating through powerfully after resting some players in the FA Cup last time. Goalkeeper Ederson, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne are back in the starting lineup. Instead, Stefan Ortega, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gómez, Riyad Mahrez and Julián Álvarez are on the bench.

20:14 While Arsenal has recently weakened, the Citizens have been in impressive form for months. From the last twelve competitive games they have won eleven and one draw and shot out an incredible goal difference of 41:5. City have easily reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup final, while closing the gap on Arsenal in the league. Most recently, the Skyblues beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday thanks to a hat-trick from Riyad Mahrez.

20:06 Arsenal have long been the measure of all things on the island, but after three straight draws the Gunners have completely lost their comfortable lead over their rivals. They almost lost their last home game against Southampton, but two late goals from Ødegaard and Saka secured their side a draw. So the Londoners have been unbeaten in the league for two and a half months. The last bankruptcy came in mid-February – in a 3-1 first leg loss to Manchester City.

20:01 More top game is not possible: The second receives the first and it is not unlikely that a preliminary decision will be made today in the fight for the title. City, who have used the Gunners’ mistakes in recent weeks, now have the better cards. Pep Guardiola’s side are still five points behind, but still have two games to play. If the Skyblues win both catch-up games, they are ahead. So Arsenal have to win today to keep the championship in their own hands.