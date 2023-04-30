Football, Premier League: Manchester City jumps to the top of the table

Status: 04/30/2023 7:35 p.m

English football champions Manchester City have taken the lead in the Premier League. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team narrowly won 2-1 (2-1) against Fulham FC on Sunday (April 30th, 2023).

Man City are now a point ahead of Arsenal but, unlike the new runners-up, still have a game to catch up. Star striker Erling Haaland with a penalty kick (3rd) and Julian Alvarez with a dream goal from 20 meters (36th) gave the defending champion an away win in London. Carlos Vinícius (15th) scored the interim equalizer for promoted Fulham, who are sure of staying up in the league in tenth place.

Premiere League, matchday 34

arrow right

For the former Dortmund player Haaland, who set several records in his first season in England, it was the 50th goal of the season in all competitions. The Norwegian has 21 more goals than any other Premier League professional this season. Since Man City are in the cup final and semi-finals of the Champions League and still have six league games ahead of them, more Haaland goals are likely to follow.

Excerpts of the game in Fulham can be seen in the sports show on Sunday from 7.15 p.m.

Manchester United and Newcastle on course

Manchester United also celebrated an important victory in the fight for the Champions League. There was a 1-0 (1-0) win against Aston Villa, which is one of the most formative teams in the Premier League, thanks to a goal by Bruno Fernandes (39th). Coach Erik ten Hag’s team was able to extend the lead over their pursuers to nine points and is still fourth.

Third remains Newcastle United, who turned a half-time deficit against FC Southampton and won 3-1 (0-1). Callum Wilson turned things around with a brace (55’/81′), while Southampton striker Theo Walcott scored an own goal (79′).

Happy ending for Liverpool

Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC kept the small chance of qualifying for the Champions League with a spectacular 4: 3 (3: 1) against Tottenham Hotspur. The “Reds” initially gambled away a 3-0 lead before substitute Diogo Jota scored the winning goal in injury time (90+5).

Curtis Jones (3rd), Luis Diaz (5th) and Mohamed Salah (15th/penalty) first quickly for the comfortable lead. Harry Kane (39′), Heung-Min Son (77′) and Richarlison (90’+3′) equalised, but Jota had the last word.