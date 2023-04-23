Football, Premier League: Thiago Silva after being out of the Champions League with heavy criticism of Chelsea owners

Status: 04/19/2023 3:47 p.m

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva has criticized the new owners of the club led by Todd Boehly. It needs a strategy instead of new players.

After the end of the Champions League on Tuesday evening (April 18th, 2023), defense chief Thiago Silva said: “ In January we signed eight players. We have to stop this and develop a strategy. Otherwise we run the risk of making the same mistakes next season .”

On the one hand it is good to have so many good players in the squad, on the other hand it is logical that there are many dissatisfied players when the squad consists of more than 30 players.

The FC Chelsea was eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by a 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid, having already lost the first leg by the same result.

The club, which won the most important European club competition under coach Thomas Tuchel in 2021, is only a shadow of itself. Chelsea will end the season without a title and will probably even miss the Conference League. In the Premier League, the supposed title candidate is only eleventh.

Boehly eyewitness at Stamford Bridge

Toddy Boehly, the mouthpiece for the US consortium that took over Chelsea from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, set to work on Tuesday Stamford Bridge a picture of the state of his club – and could only be appalled. The US billionaire stands for change in the blues. For many it is a change for the worse. “ There is a new owner and a new vision “, Didier Drogba described it diplomatically, “ I don’t recognize my club anymore. It’s not the same club anymore .”

The former Ivorian striker won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 and won four English titles with him.

A lot helps a lot, that’s apparently Boehly’s plan. It doesn’t open. Investments of over 600 million euros for transfers have not strengthened the team. There is no doubt that there is individual class, but the team is not a functioning unit.

“Maybe some clubs are more stable than us”

“ A dressing room with more than 30 players does not make it easy for a coach “Said Drogba. Club icon Frank Lampard is currently failing in his second term. Graham Potter’s successor, who was installed as an interim solution until the end of the season, conceded four defeats in four games. “ We’re not where we want to be “Lampard said after the loss against Real:” Maybe some clubs are more stable than us in terms of squads. But we can now set the course to get where we want to be .”

One who could build on the shaky foundation from the summer is Julian Nagelsmann. After his dismissal from FC Bayern, the 35-year-old is one of the favorites for the position of team manager, Chelsea should have already met him.