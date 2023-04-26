Football Premier League: West Ham vs Liverpool – Live Scores – Matchday 33 – 2022/2023

12. 20:58 Tooor for West Ham United, 1-0 through Lucas Paquetá



11. 20:57 Diogo Jota remains down after a duel. He got a check in the rib area and needs treatment. But it seems to be going on for him.

9. 20:56 The hosts counter for the first time. After a flat pass from the right to Saïd Benrahma, he tries it with the right. But Jordan Henderson blocks his shot attempt.

8. 20:55 The subsequent corner after Cody Gakpo’s shot puts Jordan Henderson on the five from the right. But Diogo Jota kicks the ball over the center in front of the goal and the Hammers hit the ball out of the sixteen.

7. 20:54 Mo Salah gets the ball after a deep pass to the right winger and pulls into the box with the ball at his feet. He just tries it from around 13 meters to the right. His shot blocks the home side’s defence. The follow-up shot fell at Cody Gakpo’s feet, but his shot also deflected off to the right of the goal.

6. 20:52 First corner kick for the LFC. Andy Robertson brings the corner from the left to the first post. The cross is called back because of a foul play and there is a goal kick for the hosts.

4. 20:50 The first minutes clearly go to the guests from Liverpool. The Reds attack the guests’ game early on and thus force the ball again and again.

Fabinho gets the ball on the left and crosses the leather high from the half field into the central penalty area. Jordan Henderson bounces when receiving the ball, but the ball returns and the home side regain possession.

1. 20:46 The game is running. Referee Christopher Kavanagh clears the game and Liverpool toasts.

1. 20:46 game start

20:35 For Liverpool, too, it’s no longer about the championship title. The FA Cup winners are four-game unbeaten and seventh in the Premier League with 50 points. And is already nine points behind a Champions League place that Manchester United currently holds fourth in the league with 59 points. Most recently, the LFC won 3-2 against Nottingham Forest.

20:25 West Ham United have freed themselves a bit in the relegation battle in recent games. The team from London’s East End have only lost one of their last ten games. Only against Newcastle United was there a clear 1:5 defeat. Otherwise, head coach David Moyes’ team has been unbeaten in five games and is 14th in the Premier League with 34 points. The Hammers already have a six-point lead over a direct relegation zone. Most recently, the Londoners won 4-0 against AFC Bournemouth.

20:15 Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp only changes his starting line-up by one position compared to the narrow 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. Former Bundesliga player Joel Matip is on the starting lineup for Ibrahima Konaté (injured, not in the squad).

20:00 West Ham United boss David Moyes is banking on the same starting XI as he did in the 4-0 win over AFC Bournemouth. Poland goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski starts again between the posts. At the top are Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.