Football: PSG counters Mbappe in a dispute

Football: PSG counters Mbappe in a dispute

In the exchange dispute with his top star Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain countered with a letter to the attacker, who himself wrote in a letter that he would not extend the contract beyond the summer of 2024. In the three-page letter, PSG first explains that the club always wanted Mbappe to continue, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Thursday.

06.07.2023 23.00

However, a transfer request at the agreed time would be responded to positively. PSG also speaks in the letter of “enormous damage” that the club suffered when Mbappe’s letter became known in mid-June with the information that he could be released in June 2024 without a fee.

Behind the scenes, L’Equipe reported, PSG make no secret of the fact that leaving without a fee could have significant economic consequences. “We cannot let one of the best players in the world go for nothing,” said club president Nasser Al-Chelaifi in Paris on Wednesday amid ongoing speculation about a transfer of the France international to Real Madrid.

PSG put pressure on Mbappe

While Paris Saint-Germain has presented a new well-known coach in Luis Enrique, the tug-of-war over French superstar Kylian Mbappe continues. Now club president Nasser Al-Chelaifi has spoken a word of power.

The club’s official statement ended with a request to organize a meeting to find the best possible option, i.e. a renewal or a sale, to avoid “paralyzing the club”. July 31 was finally given as the ultimatum for this decision.

Letter from Mbappe causes a stir

Mbappe’s contract with the capital club expires in 2024. A letter from Mbappe to the PSG club bosses, in which he wrote that he did not want to use an option to extend after the next season, had caused a stir. There was also speculation about a farewell this summer, then a change could bring the Parisians a high transfer fee.

See also  Perez darted in free practice in Baku, Sainz third ahead of Leclerc

Real Madrid in particular are interested in signing the 24-year-old. Mbappe recently confirmed that he wants to stay at PSG in the coming season.

