Football: Real Madrid wins, Real Sociedad sees the Champions – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 22 APR – Marco Asensio and Militao sealed Real Madrid’s easy win over Celta Vigo with their goals in a match of the 30th day of La Liga, bringing the defending champions to -8 behind leaders Barcelona. Even if hopes of catching up with the Blaugrana, who host Atletico Madrid tomorrow, are slim, Carlo Ancelotti wants his team to continue winning in the league to keep pace ahead of the Champions League semi-final with Manchester City and the final of the King’s Cup with Osasuna.



In the meantime, Real Sociedad has taken an important step towards accessing the next Champions League, beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in comeback and taking advantage of Betis Sevilla’s 3-2 defeat at Osasuna. Now the Basque team is fourth with six points ahead of the Andalusians.



Seventh-placed Athletic Bilbao beat Almeria 2-1, who sit just two points above the relegation zone. (HANDLE).

