Football : Real mistake puts on Barca title

football
The 27th Spanish championship title is ready for FC Barcelona. The Catalans were on the verge of dividing the points in Tuesday’s home game against Osasuna, but still emerged 1-0 winners thanks to a late goal from Jordi Alba (85′). With pursuers Real Madrid losing 2-0 to Real Sociedad in the evening game in San Sebastian, Barca are just one win out of five games.
After an early red card from Jorge Herrando (27th), who had to take a shower early on in the league debut because of an emergency brake, Barca acted in the majority for a long time. Nevertheless, the hosts found it extremely difficult before they were finally redeemed.
Barcelona go into the final five rounds 14 points clear of Real and 16 over Atletico Madrid, who are in action on Wednesday. Coach Xavi’s team can secure the title win in the next game on May 14 in the city derby against Espanyol.
Real Madrid lose at Sociedad
Real Madrid lost to Real Sociedad without the injured ÖFB defender David Alaba. Japan’s Takefusa Kubo (47′) and Ander Barrenetxea (85′) scored the goals for fourth-placed Reals Dani Carvajal was ruled out in the 61st minute with yellow-red. Both Real Madrid and Osasuna lost their dress rehearsal for the cup final on Saturday.