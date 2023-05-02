Football : Real mistake puts on Barca title

After an early red card from Jorge Herrando (27th), who had to take a shower early on in the league debut because of an emergency brake, Barca acted in the majority for a long time. Nevertheless, the hosts found it extremely difficult before they were finally redeemed.

Barcelona go into the final five rounds 14 points clear of Real and 16 over Atletico Madrid, who are in action on Wednesday. Coach Xavi’s team can secure the title win in the next game on May 14 in the city derby against Espanyol.

APA/AFP/Lluis Gene



Real Madrid lose at Sociedad

Real Madrid lost to Real Sociedad without the injured ÖFB defender David Alaba. Japan’s Takefusa Kubo (47′) and Ander Barrenetxea (85′) scored the goals for fourth-placed Reals Dani Carvajal was ruled out in the 61st minute with yellow-red. Both Real Madrid and Osasuna lost their dress rehearsal for the cup final on Saturday.

La Liga, 33. Runde Tuesday, May 2nd: FC Barcelona health 1:0 Almeria Elche 2:1 Real society Real Madrid * 2:0 Wednesday, May 3rd: Valencia Villarreal 7.30 p.m Atletico Madrid Cadiz 10 p.m Getafe Celtic of Vigo 10 p.m Thursday, May 4th: Girona Mallorca 7.30 p.m Sevilla Spanish Barcelona 7.30 p.m Athletic Bilbao Betis Seville 10 p.m Vallecano Ray Real Valladolid 10 p.m * without Alaba (injured)

