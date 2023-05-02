Home » Football : Real mistake puts on Barca title
Sports

Football : Real mistake puts on Barca title

by admin
Football : Real mistake puts on Barca title

football

The 27th Spanish championship title is ready for FC Barcelona. The Catalans were on the verge of dividing the points in Tuesday’s home game against Osasuna, but still emerged 1-0 winners thanks to a late goal from Jordi Alba (85′). With pursuers Real Madrid losing 2-0 to Real Sociedad in the evening game in San Sebastian, Barca are just one win out of five games.

03.05.2023 00.08

Online since today, 8:00 a.m

After an early red card from Jorge Herrando (27th), who had to take a shower early on in the league debut because of an emergency brake, Barca acted in the majority for a long time. Nevertheless, the hosts found it extremely difficult before they were finally redeemed.

Barcelona go into the final five rounds 14 points clear of Real and 16 over Atletico Madrid, who are in action on Wednesday. Coach Xavi’s team can secure the title win in the next game on May 14 in the city derby against Espanyol.

APA/AFP/Lluis Gene

Alba scored the winning goal for Barcelona in the 85th minute

Real Madrid lose at Sociedad

Real Madrid lost to Real Sociedad without the injured ÖFB defender David Alaba. Japan’s Takefusa Kubo (47′) and Ander Barrenetxea (85′) scored the goals for fourth-placed Reals Dani Carvajal was ruled out in the 61st minute with yellow-red. Both Real Madrid and Osasuna lost their dress rehearsal for the cup final on Saturday.

La Liga, 33. Runde

Tuesday, May 2nd:
FC Barcelona health 1:0
Almeria Elche 2:1
Real society Real Madrid * 2:0
Wednesday, May 3rd:
Valencia Villarreal 7.30 p.m
Atletico Madrid Cadiz 10 p.m
Getafe Celtic of Vigo 10 p.m
Thursday, May 4th:
Girona Mallorca 7.30 p.m
Sevilla Spanish Barcelona 7.30 p.m
Athletic Bilbao Betis Seville 10 p.m
Vallecano Ray Real Valladolid 10 p.m

* without Alaba (injured)

Tabel:

See also  La Voghe surpasses the Magenta and is second

You may also like

Příbram – Slavia B 1:2, Příbram lost to...

From the Scudetto fight to relegations: the situation...

Football: Arsenal draws hope again

Real Madrid falls in San Sebastian, goodbye La...

Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz sails through to quarter-finals...

A blow for a handyman. Pastrňák played in...

Bundesliga, referee Stegemann apologizes after Bochum-Borussia Dortmund and...

Yankees’ injury woes: Carlos Rodon setback, Lou Trivino...

Fifth Personality COA VI: Chengdu GG won the...

Barcelona champion | All the combinations that would...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy