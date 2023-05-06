Football: Real secures anniversary title in the cup

Rodrygo gave Real an early lead and scored in the second minute. Lucas Torro (58′) made it 1-1 for outsiders Osasuna before the Brazilian made it 2-1 in the 70th minute.

Alaba, who missed four games with a calf injury, played in central defense and later as a left-back. In addition to his duties in defense, he was also responsible for bright moments in the offensive game of the capital city.

AP/Jose Breton



In the 77th minute he put a technically demanding shot just centimeters over the goal. In the first half, the 30-year-old hit the bar with a massive free kick. Alaba has won the championship, the Champions League and now the cup for the first time with the “Royals” in almost two seasons.