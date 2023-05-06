Home » Football: Real secures anniversary title in the cup
Football: Real secures anniversary title in the cup

Football: Real secures anniversary title in the cup

Real Madrid beat CA Osasuna 2-1 (1-0) in the final of the Spanish Cup in Seville on Saturday. The man of the game was the Brazilian Rodrygo, who scored both goals and also cheered ÖFB star David Alaba on his comeback. For the Viennese it is already the 33rd title, Real celebrated an anniversary in this competition – the 20th title.

Rodrygo gave Real an early lead and scored in the second minute. Lucas Torro (58′) made it 1-1 for outsiders Osasuna before the Brazilian made it 2-1 in the 70th minute.

Alaba, who missed four games with a calf injury, played in central defense and later as a left-back. In addition to his duties in defense, he was also responsible for bright moments in the offensive game of the capital city.

Alaba (centre) returned in time to celebrate the next title

In the 77th minute he put a technically demanding shot just centimeters over the goal. In the first half, the 30-year-old hit the bar with a massive free kick. Alaba has won the championship, the Champions League and now the cup for the first time with the “Royals” in almost two seasons.

