Original title: Football recommendation analysis: Monday 054 World Cup Brazil (middle) VS South Korea

【Football Recommendation Analysis】

Football start date: 12/3

Football start time: 23:00

Football team: World Cup Brazil (middle) VS South Korea

【Estimated recommendation today】

World Cup 23:00 Japan (China) – Croatia

World Cup 03:00 Brazil (China) – South Korea

West Division 04:00 Bonfradina – Burgos

Portuguese League Cup 04:45 Mafra-Vizela

World Cup Brazil (China) VS South Korea

Football Recommendation Analysis-Brazil

Brazil has only conceded 1 goal in the last 3 group matches. Brazil has performed relatively well on the defensive end recently. The team’s forward Richard Lisson and midfielder Casemiro both scored goals, which are the contributors to the team’s victory, but In the last round, the team had already qualified ahead of schedule and sent a full bench lineup. As a result, they lost 0-1 to Cameroon, but the team still qualified first in the group. In addition, it is a pity that the team’s core left forward Neymar and right back Danilo suffered an ankle injury and will continue to be unable to play in this game.

Football Recommendation Analysis-Korea

South Korea’s main forwards Cao Kyu-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, and Kim Young-gwon all scored goals, and each performed well. The team defeated Portugal 2-1 in the last round, and finally advanced to the round of 16 with a thrilling boost. In the last round against Portugal, the lore was completed at the last moment to help the team successfully break through the group. It obviously proves that Huang Xican’s injury has recovered, and he seems to be able to share the pressure on Sun Xingmin’s offense. The performance is average, only 1 assist in 3 appearances.

Football Recommendation Analysis-Korea

Institutions generally offer Brazil to match 1.75 with high water in the initial market. So far, the market outlook has basically not changed much. They are still full of confidence in Brazil. Moreover, Brazil has won by a large score in the three historical confrontations between the two sides. They lost to Cameroon in the last round, and Brazil has already qualified ahead of schedule. , It is understandable to lose in the case of sending all substitutes. This time the main players obviously got enough rest, I believe it will not disappoint people, so Brazil obviously has a greater chance in this game.

Recommendation for this game: Brazil -1.75Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: