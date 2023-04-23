Football, Regionalliga West: Back in the 3rd league – Prussia Münster makes promotion perfect – football – sport

Scherder meets after a corner

The guests had the first opportunity of the game through Soufiane El-Faouzi (2nd), who shot just wide of the right post. Münster became dangerous for the first time when Henok Teklab hung up for Andrew Wooten (12th), who failed with a weak end to Fortuna’s keeper Leon Klußmann.

The Adlerträger were a little more defensive than usual, but took the lead shortly before the break. After a corner, the ball landed directly in front of Simon Scherder’s feet (41′), who only had to push it over the line.