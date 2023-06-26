Football: Rome; Belotti, Mourinho? Humanly unique coach – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 25 – “The coach is a winner: he makes you understand the importance of a victory and teaches you to always want to win. And then he has a great gift, he has strong empathy with the boys. When you you think you give 100% he is able to get you 130%, he manages to push you beyond his limits, and quite a bit”. Thus Andrea Belotti, Roma striker, speaks in a long interview with the club’s official website on the occasion of the renewal until 2025. Focusing on the hug given to him by Mourinho in the match against Inter, he added: “It was one of the gestures that he filled my heart even more, because he understood my effort. He made me appreciate our coach even more who, despite the titles won, is unique from a human point of view, you don’t find them like this in this world“. On the season that has just ended, he then explained: “There have been moments of disappointment, but the team has never resigned, not even after the final loss in Budapest we gave up. Resignation will never dwell in us.” The victory in the Europa League “would have been the perfect epilogue” continued Gallo who defines his season in terms of goalscoring “not positive”. But he can’t. than to be happy with the renewal for another two years.



“Delighted to start again with this shirt on” said Belotti before also dedicating a thought to the Roma supporters who “I think have understood my way of seeing football. I never spare myself and I think this is appreciated”. (HANDLE).



