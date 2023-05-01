Football: Rome; Kumbulla, ‘season finished in the worst way’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 MAY – “It’s hard to find the words to describe the situation I’m in. The season didn’t go as I would have liked and it ended in the worst possible way for an athlete”. Thus Marash Kumbulla on his social networks after breaking the anterior cruciate of his right knee in Saturday’s match against Milan. “I am very disappointed and I will need time to heal and to be able to play again.



I will use this time to come back even stronger and to change things, I assure you. Thanks to everyone for the messages and good luck to my mates and to all of Roma for the rest of the season. It’s not over yet”, concluded the Giallorossi centre-back. (ANSA).

