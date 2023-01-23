The photo galleries of Fiori Barp-Alpago, Juventina Mugnai-Lentiai, the Ski World Cup in Cortina, Da Rold-Murandola, Belluno-Oriago and Rugby Feltre-Villorba

Cortina, the most beautiful images of the three days of the World Cup

Here are the most beautiful photos of the three days of the Cortina World Cup, which saw the big women compete. After the triumph of Sofia Goggia and Ilka Stuhec in the two free sessions (also a bronze for Elena Curtoni), in the last Super-G there was the bronze for Bassino and the success of Mowinckel

From Rold, thriller victory with Mirandola. Pictures from the match

Two sets ahead, then Da Rold Belluno gets her comeback from Mirandola, but manages to get through in the fifth set, remaining in fourth place in the standings. Photo Perona

The Dolomites go to Torviscosa, the images of the match

Two goals from Svidercoschi, the reaction from Torviscosa, the final character after the red light in Sommacal. Fundamental success of the Dolomiti Bellunesi in Friuli. Photo by Beppe De Zanet

Handball, Belluno returns to success. The images of the victory with Oriago

Important success of Pallamano Belluno, which beats the bottom Arcobaleno Oriago and gives back some oxygen to its ranking in Serie A2.

Rugby Feltre winter champion, the images of the match against Villorba

Draw with final mockery for Rugby Feltre, which is reached in extremis by Villorba. However, the grenades remain at the top and are winter champions in Serie B.

The Fiori Barp holds back the Alpago, the images of the match

Alpago doesn’t make it big in the home of a proud Fiori Barp. The Bellunese Promozione derby ends 1-1

Four goals, equal and expelled between Juventina and Lentiai. Pictures from the match

The big match between Juventina Mugnai and Lentiai, the two teams that are commanding the second category group, ends in a draw. Lentiai remains alone in command after the comeback