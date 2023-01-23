Home Sports Football, rugby, skiing, handball and volleyball: the most beautiful images of the weekend
Sports

Football, rugby, skiing, handball and volleyball: the most beautiful images of the weekend

by admin
Football, rugby, skiing, handball and volleyball: the most beautiful images of the weekend

The photo galleries of Fiori Barp-Alpago, Juventina Mugnai-Lentiai, the Ski World Cup in Cortina, Da Rold-Murandola, Belluno-Oriago and Rugby Feltre-Villorba

Cortina, the most beautiful images of the three days of the World Cup

Here are the most beautiful photos of the three days of the Cortina World Cup, which saw the big women compete. After the triumph of Sofia Goggia and Ilka Stuhec in the two free sessions (also a bronze for Elena Curtoni), in the last Super-G there was the bronze for Bassino and the success of Mowinckel

From Rold, thriller victory with Mirandola. Pictures from the match

Two sets ahead, then Da Rold Belluno gets her comeback from Mirandola, but manages to get through in the fifth set, remaining in fourth place in the standings. Photo Perona

The Dolomites go to Torviscosa, the images of the match

Two goals from Svidercoschi, the reaction from Torviscosa, the final character after the red light in Sommacal. Fundamental success of the Dolomiti Bellunesi in Friuli. Photo by Beppe De Zanet

Handball, Belluno returns to success. The images of the victory with Oriago

Important success of Pallamano Belluno, which beats the bottom Arcobaleno Oriago and gives back some oxygen to its ranking in Serie A2.

Rugby Feltre winter champion, the images of the match against Villorba

Draw with final mockery for Rugby Feltre, which is reached in extremis by Villorba. However, the grenades remain at the top and are winter champions in Serie B.

The Fiori Barp holds back the Alpago, the images of the match

Alpago doesn’t make it big in the home of a proud Fiori Barp. The Bellunese Promozione derby ends 1-1

Four goals, equal and expelled between Juventina and Lentiai. Pictures from the match

The big match between Juventina Mugnai and Lentiai, the two teams that are commanding the second category group, ends in a draw. Lentiai remains alone in command after the comeback

See also  WeSportUp looks to startups and SMEs in sport and health

You may also like

F1 Lewis Hamilton shock: “As a child I...

Serie A transfer market, today’s news 23 January...

Verona, a piece of the poinsettia collapses: the...

Amarcord: Lo Bello, Rocco, Rivera and that unforgettable...

FIS World Cup: Gu Ailing won two championships...

Nairo Quintana retires: Wednesday conference in Bogota

Portugal, check the … blank card: the referee...

La Liga Comprehensive: Barcelona’s small victory secures the...

World Cup: Brignone and Bassino attack the Erta...

2022 Top 10 Football Star Rankings (Photos) |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy