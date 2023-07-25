Football: Sabitzer moves from Bavaria to Dortmund

football

Marcel Sabitzer’s move from Bavaria to the German Ruhrpott is a done deal. Borussia Dortmund announced the signing of the Austrian team player on Monday, thereby confirming media reports from the past few days. The 29-year-old signed for four years with BVB.



After a successfully completed medical check on Monday, Bayern confirmed Sabitzer’s departure and Borussia Dortmund confirmed Sabitzer’s arrival. As confirmation, BVB showed a photo of the 29-year-old signing the contract alongside sports director Sebastian Kehl. According to the club, Sabitzer signed until June 30 with the current runners-up, who had ceded the title to Bayern on the last day of the season. According to the German media, the unpublished transfer fee should be between 15 and 20 million euros.

“I would like to do my part to ensure that BVB achieves its goals and that it has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible,” said Sabitzer in a first reaction on Borussia’s website. According to the website, sports director Kehl expects a lot from the desired player: “We are convinced that his personality will also be an important pillar of the team and will help us to become even more effective in hard-fought games,” said the 43-year-old.

“BVB’s new control center”

Dortmund were looking for a new key player in midfield following the lucrative departure of Jude Bellingham for at least 103 million euros to Real Madrid. In addition to the approximately 30 million euro former Wolfsburg resident Felix Nmecha, Sabitzer is to direct the Dortmund center. On the website of the German Bundesliga, the Austrian has already been announced as “BVB’s new control center”.

Sabitzer is the first ÖFB player at Revierclub since Wolfgang Feiersinger (1996-2000). The defender also won the Champions League with Borussia in 1997. Since then, BVB has only had one other Austrian under contract in Peter Stöger. In the most prominent position: Stöger worked for Dortmund as head coach from December 2017 to May 2018.

No “Leiberl” at Bayern

Sabitzer, who was set by ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, switched to Bayern Munich in 2021 after successful years at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig. Although the 29-year-old played 54 competitive games for the record champions and scored two goals, he still couldn’t really gain a foothold. Last season, Sabitzer was loaned out to top English club Manchester United in the second half of the season and now, after his return, no longer plays a role in Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

The neo-Dortmunder will follow the BVB squad, who left for a test match trip to the USA on Monday, on Tuesday, as will BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl. That is in the spirit of coach Edin Terzic. Finally, the USA trip with tests against the US second division team San Diego Loyal, Manchester City and Chelsea replaces the preparatory training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, which has been mandatory for years. The trip brings in around five million euros for the Revierclub.

