news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SALERNO, FEBRUARY 15 – There is still no official announcement from Salernitana but Paulo Sousa can be considered the new Campania coach. The Portuguese arrived around 2.15 pm at Mary Rosy, the Campania club’s headquarters. Arrived in Salerno aboard a van, he entered the sports center from a secondary entrance, dribbling past the many reporters who were waiting to document the event. “The signing is imminent, we just need some contractual details,” explained sports director Morgan De Sanctis, confirming that Sousa will join Salernitana until June and that the contract provides for a two-year renewal option in case of salvation.



“He is an international profile, well known, he has great experience: we are sure he can give us a hand right away”, the words of the grenade manager. “In the last part – added De Sanctis – we didn’t perform well, from the point of view of the game and the results. So we need to improve this trend. We are +4 from the third last, an advantage that was getting thinner and we had to reverse the route”. In the meantime, however, Nicola’s exemption has not yet been made official. (HANDLE).

