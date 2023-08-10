Football: Salzburg loses spectacle against Inter

In a duel that continued to turn into a rainy battle, the home side’s new goalgetter, Karim Konate, shone with a double (6th, 35th), and Samson Baidoo (46th) also scored for the home side, giving them a foretaste of what was to come won the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, which begins in September.

Salzburg also missed two penalties in the person of Konate (5th) and Roko Simic (69th), for Inter scored Strahinja Pavlovic (9th) with an own goal and Stefan de Vrij (25th), Joaquin Correa (43rd) and Stefano Sensi (90th) The Italians coached by Simone Inzaghi will start in Serie A on August 19. ÖFB legionnaire Valentino Lazaro only made a brief appearance at his former place of work from the 88th minute.

IMAGO/Fotostand/ Wassmuth Konate shone with two goals in the rain spectacle against the Champions League finalists

In his second game as Salzburg coach, Gerhard Struber made two personnel changes compared to the 3-0 win over WSG Tirol. Oscar Gloukh was a new starter in midfield, with Amankwah Forson replacing Simics in the front line. And Nico Mantl replaced ÖFB team goalie Alexander Schlager in goal. The “Nerazzurri” also acted in their strongest formation, only star striker Lautaro Martinez was missing. The Argentine world champion just recently became a father.

Newcomer Sommer serves up the lead for Salzburg

The game started brilliantly. Inter’s neo-goalie Yann Sommer brought down Konate in the penalty area in the fifth minute, but the Ivorian missed the penalty with a shot into the rain clouds in Salzburg. Not a minute later, of course, he had corrected the lapse. After a somewhat clumsy rescue operation by Sommer just outside the penalty area, Konate reacted with presence of mind and put the ball into the empty goal from the left outside.

But there was no peace. Shortly thereafter, Pavlovic unhappily deflected a low cross into his own goal. Mantl, without a chance in this situation, was finally there with a head defense against Nicolo Barella, who was running alone (17th). Two Salzburg chances from Forson (10th/miss) and Konate (18th/Summer saved) later but the German was beaten for the second time. Pavlovic was unhappy again when he crossed in, de Vrij dusted off.

APA/Krugfoto Shortly before the break, Correa gave the “Nerazzurri” a 3-2 lead with a header

Inter eventually got a better grip on the home side’s intense pressure game, but they couldn’t prevent the second goal from a corner. Solet asserted himself well in the penalty area, Konate finally completed the goal with a header to make it 2-2. The 19-year-old had already scored twice against the WSG. Just before the break, Inter took the lead again through a headed Correas, only to concede the 3-3 equalizer almost at the restart. Baidoo scored after a cross from Dijon Kameri, both of whom had come on at half-time along with six other players.

Both teams change vigorously

The deep ground almost didn’t allow for a well-groomed game at this point in time, and the heavy rain only eased a little later. After just over an hour, a Salzburg team that had changed completely except for Mantl was on the pitch, and Inter also made lively substitutions. There were more chances on both sides. But Mantl reacted brilliantly against Davide Frattesi (71st) with the best, after Simic, who had been fouled in the penalty area, had just missed a low penalty. In the finish, a goal by the Croatian was disallowed for offside (85 ‘), on the other side Sensi scored the final score after a perfectly timed pass via the Salzburg defense.