Football: Samp; Lanna to the fans, “We are working on the transfer” – Football

(ANSA) – GENOA, MAY 29 – “We are working to bring the parties to an agreement”. Thus the president of Sampdoria Marco Lanna late in the evening to the over thousand fans who were waiting for the outcome of the shareholders’ meeting in the Corte Lambruschini headquarters.



And the supporters relaunched that they too will be present tomorrow at 1.30pm when there will be the second round of the assembly in which it is hoped that there will be positive news on the agreement between Massimo Ferrero and Andrea Radrizzani on the amount needed to buy Sampdoria.



Tomorrow is an important deadline because the club will have to pay three months’ salary to players and technical staff to avoid a penalty in the next Serie B championship. (ANSA).

