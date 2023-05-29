Home » Football: Samp; Lanna to the fans, “We are working on the transfer” – Football
Sports

Football: Samp; Lanna to the fans, “We are working on the transfer” – Football

by admin
Football: Samp; Lanna to the fans, “We are working on the transfer” – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, MAY 29 – “We are working to bring the parties to an agreement”. Thus the president of Sampdoria Marco Lanna late in the evening to the over thousand fans who were waiting for the outcome of the shareholders’ meeting in the Corte Lambruschini headquarters.

And the supporters relaunched that they too will be present tomorrow at 1.30pm when there will be the second round of the assembly in which it is hoped that there will be positive news on the agreement between Massimo Ferrero and Andrea Radrizzani on the amount needed to buy Sampdoria.

Tomorrow is an important deadline because the club will have to pay three months’ salary to players and technical staff to avoid a penalty in the next Serie B championship. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy