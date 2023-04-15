Football: Sampaoli is the new coach of Flamengo – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, APRIL 15 – Argentine Jorge Sampaoli is the new coach of Flamengo, where he succeeds Portuguese Vitor Pereira, the club announced. Sampaoli is committed to the carioca club “until 31 December 2024”, Flamengo indicated on their Twitter account. Sacked on 21 March by Sevilla just five months after his arrival, Sampaoli, 63, immediately found work. The former coach of Chile (2012-16) and Argentina (2017-18) will have at his disposal, in one of the most prestigious clubs in South America, stars such as the Brazilian Everton Ribeiro, the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta or the Chilean Arturo Vidal . Sampaoli has already had several experiences in Brazilian football, when he led the teams of Santos FC from December 2018 to December 2019, then Atletico Mineiro from March 2020 to February 2021. Flamengo will face Coritiba tomorrow, on the first day of the Brazilian championship , which starts this weekend. (HANDLE).

