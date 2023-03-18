news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, MARCH 18 – Dejan Stankovic takes charge on the eve of the match against Verona. An important chance to rekindle the flame of hope for salvation but the three points are needed. The Sampdoria coach says it loud and clear.



“It’s a good opportunity, we owe it to our fans who had a top-notch championship. Even in Turin we were solid, we were penalized for episodes, due to our faults and not just our faults. But I don’t want to lose energy and clarity on the things that I can’t change, it’s time to think only of us” he told the club’s official channel.



The suspended Rincon will be missing, so in the heart of midfield Winks will be joined by the French Cuisance with Zanoli and Augello on the side lanes. Behind Gabbiadini there should be a pair formed by Leris and Djuricic.



“Verona has made an important recovery – he continues -. They are very compact, organised, play directly, have found very important results and it is right that they still hope. But nothing changes for us: we have to look at our path and improve above all in We must loosen up, we must not be scholastic, we must change the level of attitude in terms of courage, risk and cynicism.



Playing in front of our fans, I don’t see tension and I don’t even feel it. The stadium is with us and we have to make the most of it.”



Then we talk about the operation on his right shoulder to bring Emili Audero after the subluxation into training on 9 March: «The news about Audero was the worst they could give us – continues the coach -. I’m sorry because he is a golden boy. I hope he comes back stronger than before because he has shown loyalty to the club and that he is a good team-mate.



Turk? We took him as a second, we trust him and I have no doubts. He hadn’t played for 4-5 months, it’s normal to have tension on his debut in a big stadium against a big team.



It will improve day by day”. (ANSA).

