Football: Schalke’s mission to get promoted is in full swing

FC Schalke 04 only wants to make a short guest appearance in the 2nd Bundesliga. The Royal Blues have made immediate resurgence. But are they already sufficiently equipped for this?

Despite the bad weather with constant rain and unpleasant wind, there was a great deal of interest. Around 50,000 FC Schalke 04 supporters came to the club’s premises for the official start of the Royal Blues’ season last weekend to look around, have fun and meet new players. Especially on this question there was again a lot of news in the past few weeks after the relegation.

Twelve players alone are currently on the list of departures, including top performers such as Marius Bülter (Hoffenheim) and Rodrigo Zalazar (SC Braga). So far there have been five new signings. Ron Schallenberg (Paderborn), Paul Seguin (Union Berlin), Lino Tempelmann (Freiburg), Marius Müller (Lucerne) and Bryan Lasme (Bielefeld) have joined Schalke for the new season. In addition, with Keke Topp and Assan Ouédraogo two promising talents from the youth of the Royal Blues.

Further additions, especially in defence, are urgently expected every day, also because central defender Leo Greiml tore his cruciate ligament in the last friendly against Twente Enschede (2-2) before the start of the season and will be out for several months. This is Schalke’s sensitive Achilles’ heel. Timo Baumgartl (Eindhoven) and Maxim Leitsch (Mainz) are in talks.

The third radical upheaval in two years is in full swing. But the goal is clear: immediate promotion. “Anyone who knows me knows that I want to get promoted. And I can deal with pressure,” says coach Thomas Reis, leaving no room for speculation. “Anyone who can’t stand the pressure is also out of place at Schalke.”

But unlike after the relegation two years ago, the (financial) chaos has evaporated after rigid austerity measures by the club management. In addition, Schalke have so far generated a transfer surplus that is currently around 14 million euros. The budget for the squad is again around 20 million euros and thus in the upper range of the 2nd division. However, the overall situation remains tense, also because it has not yet been possible to find a main sponsor for the upcoming season. And: The mountain of debt is still huge (approx. 180 million euros).

Terodde should put it right again

Schalke have nevertheless found calmer waters, and the fans are hoping that the team could manage to return to the top floor immediately this season. “Sure, we are Schalke 04 and of course we want to play good football. But in the end we want to play successful football. That also includes a dirty game with long balls,” says midfielder Seguin.

The greatest hopes are probably again on the newly crowned team captain Simon Terodde. In his first Schalke season, he almost single-handedly shot the Royal Blues into the Bundesliga with his 30 goals. The now 35-year-old attacker is also clearly committed to the goals of the club. “Now, of course, I have the dream of sitting here in May next year, in front of a full house in front of the North Stand and celebrating the ascent again. That would round off the whole thing for me here,” said Terodde, looking forward to as successful a future as possible.

On Friday (July 28th, 2023), during a guest appearance at Hamburger SV at the start of the 2nd Bundesliga season, the Ruhr area club will face its first serious test.

