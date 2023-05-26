Football: Serie B playout, Cosenza-Brescia 1-0 – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 25 – Cosenza beat Brescia 1-0 (0-0) in the first leg of the Serie B playouts. On the net for the Calabrian Nasti in the 70th minute. Nervous game with the two teams who, especially in the first half, were careful not to reveal themselves. In the second half Cosenza appeared more determined and took the lead. The swallows reacted strongly but were unable to find an equaliser, stopped by some excellent saves from goalkeeper Micai and a crossbar. The return is scheduled for June 1 in Brescia. Whoever loses the challenge during the two matches is relegated to Serie C. (ANSA).

