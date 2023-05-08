Football: Serie B, the ‘Nexus’ Cup adds the tricolor – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 08 – The ‘Nexus’ 2022-’23 cup is updated with the colors of the tricolor, reinforcing the principles of the Lega Serie B based on the enhancement of young people and territories. It is the trophy – explains a note – which will be awarded to the first in the Serie B championship standings and, in slightly smaller formats, to the second and the winner of the playoffs. The name ‘Nexus’ has several explanations: because winning a championship is an eternal recognition for the history of a club, as eternal as Latin, the language from which this word derives, and because, as the term suggests, “connection” represents a union between all the cities of the championship which unites the entire country with an ideal trait.



“The cup for a club represents the sublimation of a season, of hardships, joys and disappointments. This is why we wanted the trophy to be awarded to identify more and more with our championship – explains the president of the Lega di B Mauro Balata – who it is the Italian Championship, inserting the colors of our national flag”.



The Nexus Cup is made in Ergal 7075 T6, by Luca Saladino at the Officine Meccaniche Saladino (OMS) Srl which operates in the sector of high tech mechanical constructions applied to the racing – Formula 1 and Moto GP – aerospace and biomedical sectors. (HANDLE).

