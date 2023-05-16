Home » Football: Several football professionals refuse to wear the rainbow jersey
Football: Several football professionals refuse to wear the rainbow jersey

At the weekend, France’s clubs wore jerseys with rainbow numbers

Source: AFP/NICOLAS TUCAT

In French professional football, a tolerance campaign is launched on the occasion of the day against homophobia. The numbers on the jerseys light up in rainbow colors. Apparently too much for some players. Even the government spokesman commented on what was happening.

Dhe refusal of some football professionals in France to take part in a tolerance campaign in the first and second divisions has caused an uproar. “It’s miserable,” French government spokesman Olivier Véran commented on her behavior on Monday on France 2. “We have to defend values ​​that unite us, and sport is there to do that.” Homophobia is not an opinion, it’s one Offense.

To mark the anti-homophobia day, France’s Ligue 1 and 2 players wore jerseys displaying their numbers in rainbow colors over the weekend. The banner was also placed on the lawn before the game: “Homo or straight: we all wear the same jersey”.

But not all players took part in the campaign. There was particular dissatisfaction with the Toulouse – Nantes game, in which a number of players did not want to wear the rainbow jersey. As the newspaper “Toulouse” writes, with Zakaria Aboukhlal (23), Moussa Diarra (22), Farès Chaibi (20), Saïd Hamulic (22) and Logan Costa (22), five players of the French Cup winners rejected the jerseys. The latter denies this to “L’Équipe”.

Mostafa Mohamed stays at the hotel

The club said in a statement: “The players of the professional squad have expressed their displeasure at the association of their image with the rainbow colors that represent the LGBT movement. Although Toulouse Football Club respects the individual decisions of its players and after numerous discussions, they have decided to ban the named players from the game.”

Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed (25) from FC Nantes also refused to wear the jersey with rainbow flocking, as reported by “L’Équipe”. The team and supervisors are said to have only found out 30 minutes before the line-up was announced that Mohamed was refusing to play. The striker stayed at the hotel while his teammates made their way to the stadium. Even a two-league player didn’t appear in rainbow colors.

Sky Bet League 2 Tranmere Rovers v Rochdale

In previous years there had also been anger about players who had refused the campaign. “We are not asking to ride a float at Pride. We only ask that you show solidarity against homophobia,” the sports magazine “L’Équipe” quoted Yoann Lemaire, president of the organization Foot Ensemble, which works against discrimination in football. On the France Info station, Lemaire called for more commitment from the clubs on the subject.

