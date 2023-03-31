news-txt”>

Shakhtar Donetsk have filed a complaint with the European Commission against FIFA over the decision by the international federation to suspend the contracts of non-Ukrainian coaches and players following Russia’s invasion of the country. Many footballers have left the team without any compensation to the club, with losses estimated by Shakhtar himself at around €40m.

After the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne rejected the club’s claims, it decided to turn to other instances. “We will continue to contest the decision issued by the FIFA Council on June 20 regarding the automatic suspension of international contracts until June 2023, which the club deems illegal. There is also a high risk. of a further extension until June 2024”.

“As a club we have been able to experience the bias and injustice inherent in the legal system of international football and we expect the EU Commission to understand and appreciate the extreme financial pressures our club is under due to FIFA’s actions. , at a time when our nation is ravaged by an illegal war.Even in these tragic and desperate times, football provides relief and we hope that as a Ukrainian club we are allowed to function properly to bring some joy to our supporters , to the players and to our families”.