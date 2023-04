The specialized website Footyheadlines has revealed what the Nerazzurri’s shirt should look like next season. The uniforms of other major European clubs have also been revealed in preview, with many tributes to the past. Barcelona returns to the “classic” design with a “Seventies” uniform, Arsenal pays homage to its “Invincibles” 20 years later, PSG “remembers” Ronaldinho and Roma with the former Totti’s uniform. Instead, Bayern changes everything both in the home and away kit