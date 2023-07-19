Football: signed the memorandum of understanding between Aic and Lamica – Football

The memorandum of understanding between AIC and Lamica (Free Association of Italian Football Doctors) was signed today in Rome, at the headquarters of the Italian Footballers’ Association, by their respective Presidents Umberto Calcagno and Enrico Castellacci. The four-year agreement establishes the excellent collaboration relationship established for some time between the two Associations and has the purpose of creating the best conditions for the players and the doctors in carrying out visits and checks deemed essential for the health of the athletes, implementing the provisions of the law or federal provisions.





Specifically, common initiatives will be implemented to ensure compliance with the fundamental principle of protecting the health and safety of sports work, and meetings and insights will be organized on health and technical issues.





The two associations will work jointly so that the doctors in charge of health care are protected in the performance of their work by a Collective Agreement with the professional leagues.





“Our Associations have always had common objectives in the interest of the system – declared the president of Aic Calcagno – we will continue to work together to protect the precious work of sports doctors and the health of footballers and female footballers”.





“I am particularly happy with this memorandum of understanding” – added the President LAMICA Castellacci – “and for this I sincerely thank President Calcagno, who brings even more players and doctors closer than ever to researching what should be the principle fundamental in sport: the protection of the athlete’s health. We will also work together to raise awareness, as far as possible, of all the competent national and international bodies to put a stop to this indiscriminate increase in matches which without any doubt could harm the health of the players themselves “.



