Football: Spain; national team, ‘unacceptable Rubiales behavior’ – Football

The captain of Spain Alvaro Morata, with whom there were Rodrigo, Azpilicueta and Asensio, or his deputies, read in the retreat of the national team that is preparing for the commitments of this mse a press release in which the entire men’s national team congratulates the colleagues for the victory of the Women’s World Cup and attacks the president of the Football Federation Luis Rubiales. All in the context of the story, and the ongoing controversy over the non-consensual kiss given to Rubiales himself and Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony in Sydney.





“First of all we want to express, once again, our pride and our most sincere congratulations to the women’s national team for the title of World Champion conquered in Sydney – the text of the note read by Morata -. A historic milestone full of significance that will mark a before and after in Spanish women’s football, inspiring so many women with a triumph of incalculable value, for this we want to regret and express our solidarity with the players who have seen their success tarnished.We want to reject what we consider unacceptable behavior on the part of the Rubiales, who has not behaved up to the level of the institution he represents”.





“We place ourselves firmly and clearly on the side of the values ​​that sport represents – continues the note from the ‘Roja’ captains -. Spanish football must be an engine of respect, inspiration, inclusion and diversity and must lead by example with the his conduct on and off the field. “From today we will think about the decisive challenges for the future of Spanish football – he continues – towards the qualification for Euro2024, with two matches against Georgia and Cyprus. From now on, we would like to be able to concentrate on sporting issues given the importance of the challenges that await us.”



