news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 14 – “If we manage to win tomorrow we only need three more victories to win the Scudetto. With the three points tomorrow we are closer to the title and therefore I can’t find any other goals on the pitch to think about on Tuesday’s Champions League “.



This was stated by Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti on the eve of the match against Verona.



“In our heads and eyes – he said – we must have the photo of the beauty we have in front of us. There’s a good match on Tuesday but the fundamental one now is against Verona, a well-trained team, which is hitting you physically. he puts you to the test for 95 minutes, he has a thousand reasons for his ranking and he deservedly won the last match. They put many opponents like Juventus in difficulty, there are many pitfalls but our motivations are much higher.” .



However, Spalletti is also thinking of a bit of a turnover in the middle of two close matches in the Champions League quarter-finals: “Di Lorenzo and Lobotka are both doing well – he said – evaluating their physical engine. If you have to think of one to help them recover Lobotka is more minutes, then we’ll see why Di Lorenzo too deserves to take a breather. Kim will play tomorrow because he’s disqualified in Europe. With Milan, we’ll be without Kim and Anguissa, an important double loss but I know my team well and I’m sure he’ll offer a top-level performance. Kvaratskhelia? Maybe he’ll start from the bench and then he can be used for a reduced playing time during the match or not, we’ll make assessments.” (HANDLE).

