(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 02 – “We played a wrong game, I don’t know if it’s a hole or an abyss. We’ll see it in the next match but I have faith and I know that we’re playing below our level once”. The Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said it after the knockout against Milan at home.



“We’ve always played our matches well – he added – but not tonight and we had Milan up against us, allowing them to dribble, always starting the build of the play badly and throwing balls out as we hadn’t done up to now. They are strong, they are the champions of Italy, a team of the highest level and if you do something wrong they know how to do everything and a result like tonight comes out”. (HANDLE).

