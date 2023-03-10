news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 10 – ”With Atalanta there are always huge challenges where you have to deserve the result to get it. They are a great team, led by a great coach who for many seasons has brought home an important football turnover both in terms of money and results which highlights the quality of his work ”, Luciano Spalletti fears tomorrow’s match for the value of the opponent and the coach who guides her.



”The characteristics of the team – he adds – are well defined, they are clearly visible and different from other formations, such as the one we have played against lately because they play in a different way”.



”It’s an important match – Spalletti said – that we will face in the correct way. We don’t have to react, reactions occur when the previous matches are wrong and we didn’t make a mistake against Lazio.



We need to do things better, but we just lacked the result which is what we’ll be looking for tomorrow against a very strong team”. (HANDLE).

