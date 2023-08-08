Football, Sportsology has restructured Manchester United – Sportellate

Sportsology has rewritten the recent history of Manchester United and Feyenoord.

Have you ever looked Hells Kitchen, the program broadcast by Real Time in which the famous chef Gordon Ramsay tried to save restaurants in the United Kingdom first, and then in the United States, on the verge of bankruptcy? I do. I was killing episode after episode like they were cherries. You eat one and you can’t help but keep going. The setting of the program was simple, sometimes bordering on excessive predictability and the feeling of always reliving the same story albeit with different characters and settings. Chef Ramsay would arrive in some tavern forgotten by the Lord, taste the bad cooking of some chef who had come from who knows where, blurt the truth out to the owners – usually arrogant and presumptuous – threaten to leave, make two or three changes to the menu, give the off to the restyling of the restaurant and said goodbye hopefully that his work would not go to waste within a few weeks. Here, now change Kitchen Nightmares con SportsologyGordon Ramsay con Mike Forde and zero-star restaurants on Tripadvisor with football clubs devastated in the technical sector as much as in the financial one.

Forde is a grizzled man in his forties who was born in the UK but moved to New York. He has a degree in sports science from the University of Liverpool, with a master’s degree in psychology from San Diego and direct experience in Premier League clubs for over fifteen years. An Executive Director globally recognized for pioneering innovative ways of working for the time as the recognition of the importance of psychology in sport, the introduction of the analytical system in the analysis and scouting sector and the promotion of economic strategies that would make the clubs self-sufficient. Until the mid-00s he worked at Bolton as director of the technical area before moving to Chelsea and becoming one of the front men of the Blues who between 2009 and 2013 won all the existing trophies.

In 2014 Mike Forde founded the Sportsology company, offering technical and economic consultancy to both Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach at the time, and the San Antonio Spurs, NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat in the Finals. Today Forde and Sportsology represent a point of reference that numerous football, basketball, hockey, cycling and American football clubs rely on to improve their fortunes.

The Bolton case

It might sound strange but the first to recognize Forde’s skill was Sam Allardyce. In his biography, published in 2015, Big Sam he told how the external perception of his Bolton was totally wrong. A club that perhaps didn’t have an enjoyable style of play, made up of long balls and elbows, but that with the lights off worked to fill the gap against the big teams and try to settle in the medium-high areas of the standings. At the disposal of Allardyce, in addition to his trusted men, new athletic trainers, nutritionists and psychologists were hired.

The agreement with Prozone – a company specialized in analyzing sports performance and tracking athletes on the pitch – equipped the Lockstock sports center and Rebook Stadium with special cameras to film games and practicesin order to provide useful data to the scouts and to the same Big Sam to analyze training sessions and matches. Funny to think that before Prozone in the whole center there was only one computer, the ones powered by coal, in the president’s secretary’s office. One of the wings of the building was instead destined to house the canteen of the club – from which the junk food – and a recreational area aimed at encouraging interaction between first team players and those of the youth teams.

Forde was convinced that a small club like Bolton could compete with the big clubs not only by investing in the market, but by working to enhance theAcademy, using top-level staff and facilities. The disastrous finances of the club would also have benefited from this. Indeed, in his eight years at the club, the Bolton managed to get promoted to the Premier League; save themselves in the first two years of militancy in the first division; establish themselves on the left side of the standings and finally qualify for the UEFA Cup, coming close to winning the League Cup. Throughout the process, many players have established themselves in Bolton who will then remain in the Premier League for a long time: Jamaican Ricardo Gardner, captain Kevin Nolan, Irishmen Joey O’Brien and Jonathan Walters, the eclectic Ricardo Vaz Tê and the Israeli Ben Haim then moved on to Chelsea and City in a team that he has also seen over the years cult figures include El-Hadji Diouf, Nicolas Anelka and Jay-Jay Okocha.

Ten Hag’s pick at Manchester United

It is no secret that Manchester United, before the arrival of Erik ten Hag, was a club in difficulty, overshadowed by cousins ​​from Manchester City and with fans in open protest against the Glazer family. To choose Ralf Rangnick’s successor, it was the owners of the club who asked Sportsology for help. Mike Forde himself joined sporting director John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher and CEO Richard Arnold in interviews with a list of candidates which included, in addition to the Dutch coach himself, also Pochettino, Lopetegui, Rodgers, Luis Enrique and Tuchel.

The Sportology effect is immediate. The candidates from six became only three: Rodgers was discarded following the bad results obtained with Leicester and Luis Enrique for his firm desire to continue working with Spain until after the World Cup. Finally, the choice to discard Julen Lopetegui was also made on the basis of his close relationship with Jorge Mendes. In fact, the head of Sportsology believed that United should proceed without being conditioned by a figure like that of the Portuguese super agent, who would probably have wanted to make decisions also regarding the construction of the squad.

Another strong decision was to keep players, deemed unfit to have a say after the disastrous post-Ferguson experiences, out of the decision-making process. Drafts from Carrington about an alleged discontent about the engagement of Mauricio Pochettino did not stop the talks, in fact he arrived at the final meetings together with ten Hag himself. Decisive for ten Hag was a meeting in early April in a secret hotel just outside Amsterdam. Contrary to what one might think, there seems to have been no mention of purchases, nor of funds available for the market and not even of objectives to be achieved, rather of the composition of the staff. To the already present Eric Ramsay (specialist in the placements) and the goalkeeper trainers the right arm of ten Hag was placed under contract, Mitchell van der Gaag; former England manager Steve McClaren; Match Analyst Kevin Keij and South African Benni McCarthy, former Porto and Blackburn footballer, as striker coach. After the first season, ten Hag is still firmly in charge of Manchester Unitedhaving handled the Cristiano Ronaldo case perfectly and immediately brought the team back to the Champions League.

Feyenoord title

Despite Sportsology’s growing reputation, it shouldn’t be easy to find managers of big teams who have the humility to question their own working method and open up to change through the interference of figures outside the club. Already a year before the partnership with Manchester United, however, had been the Feyenoord to decide to rely on Sportsology.

To deal with the restyling of the club was 29-year-old Matt Wade; a former barman, former Manchester Police volunteer and former coach of an English youth football team. Working with the Rotterdam club, Wade noticed how the various sections of the club were substantially independent of each other; even the club headquarters itself was spread over two buildings with independent entrances. Banally, there was no contact between the two buildings; they didn’t talk to each other. It therefore seemed physiological to want to bring everyone together under the same roof so as to work side by side, from those who took care of the affairs of the first team to those who dedicated themselves to the work of the Academy.

On scouting, following a careful investigation, it was discovered that Feyenoord had only one scout in direct contact with the sporting director, against twelve for Ajax and PSV. Furthermore, the club, despite employing the services of data-scouting come WyScout e Scout7, he had no observer capable of interpreting the data and preparing dossiers for the technical staff. One of the main objectives, therefore, became to make the club self-sufficient without resorting to recapitalizations or the search for external investors. This would have happened if Feyenoord had stopped filling the roster of players already in full maturity and with burdensome salaries on the budget. You know, revolutions are not gala dinners and in the case of Feyenoord, this was actually enough radicalgiven that he saw the head of a holy man like Dick Advocaat fall, replaced with the young Arne Slot, on the crest of the wave after the experience with AZ in which, among others, he had launched some future internationals such as Wijndal, Koopmeiners, Stengs, Til and Boadu.

The choice of Arne Slot at Feyenoord was suggested by Sportsology.

Three years later, Feyenoord is one of the most interesting teams in Holland: in 2022 he reached the Conference League final by eliminating, among others, Olympique Marseille and last season he won the Eredivisie after five years of abstinence. Throughout this growth process, the club has retained and valued numerous players such as David Hancko, Mats Wieffer, Lutsharel Geertruida and Santiago Gimenez, who cost just over 15 million in total. And like them also two youth products like Orkun Kokcue Tyrell Malacia, who netted the club over €40m for transfers to Benfica and Manchester United. As proof of the great work done, there was also Tottenham’s strong interest in Arne Slot himself, who then remained only on paper due to the manager’s refusal. All this was possible thanks to the boy ex volunteer and bartender. That little boy who never left Rotterdam: he became the head of sports strategies.

