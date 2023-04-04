A league
All stadiums of Serie A 2022-2023
The return of Serie A is approaching and will be played in the ‘homes’ of the 20 teams participating in the championship. There are lifts that return to A like the Via del Mare in Lecce and the Giovanni Zini in Cremona, while there is an absolute debut: the Brianteo in Monza. In alphabetical order of club, here are all the stadiums which, unlike last season, will be able to start immediately without reductions. JUVE-ATLETIC LIVE SERIE A, THE PROBABLE LINE-UPS TODAY OF THE FIRST DAY
ATALANTA: CERTAINLY STADIUM
Built in 1928 with the name of Brumana, it initially had a capacity of 12,000 seats. The occupied area, 35,000m2, is still the same, with a pitch measuring 110m x 70m. Today the stadium – after the very recent renovation – has a capacity of 21,747 spectators.
BOLOGNA: RENATO DALL’ARA STADIUM
The Renato Dall’Ara stadium is located in the city in the Costa Zaragoza district. Opened in 1927. Counts today circa 38 thousand seats to sit. Since 1983 named in memory of Renato Dall’Ara, president of the Bologna football club.
CREMONESE: GIOVANNI ZINI STADIUM
It has been the home of Cremonese since 1919. It is a stadium named after the historic grey-red goalkeeper recruited as a bersagliere and died during the First World War on the Carso. Already subjected to restyling works on the occasion of the promotion to Serie B in 2017, new interventions are underway to bring the stadium up to Serie A standards. It currently has a capacity of 16,003 seats