A league

All stadiums of Serie A 2022-2023

The return of Serie A is approaching and will be played in the ‘homes’ of the 20 teams participating in the championship. There are lifts that return to A like the Via del Mare in Lecce and the Giovanni Zini in Cremona, while there is an absolute debut: the Brianteo in Monza. In alphabetical order of club, here are all the stadiums which, unlike last season, will be able to start immediately without reductions. JUVE-ATLETIC LIVE SERIE A, THE PROBABLE LINE-UPS TODAY OF THE FIRST DAY

ATALANTA: CERTAINLY STADIUM Built in 1928 with the name of Brumana, it initially had a capacity of 12,000 seats. The occupied area, 35,000m2, is still the same, with a pitch measuring 110m x 70m. Today the stadium – after the very recent renovation – has a capacity of 21,747 spectators.

BOLOGNA: RENATO DALL’ARA STADIUM The Renato Dall’Ara stadium is located in the city in the Costa Zaragoza district. Opened in 1927. Counts today circa 38 thousand seats to sit. Since 1983 named in memory of Renato Dall’Ara, president of the Bologna football club.