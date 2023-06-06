Home » Football: Stuttgart denied HSV promotion
Football: Stuttgart denied HSV promotion

Football: Stuttgart denied HSV promotion

Hamburger SV has again missed the return to the German Bundesliga. The third of the second Bundesliga lost on Monday evening in the relegation second leg to the Bundesliga-16. VfB Stuttgart with 1: 3 (1: 0), after losing the first leg in Stuttgart last Thursday with 0: 3.

While HSV, which failed last year in the relegation to Hertha BSC, is only in the second division for the sixth time in a row, the Swabians prevented their third relegation since 2016.

In front of 55,500 spectators in Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, Sonny Kittel (6th) gave the hosts the lead and, after the sobering performance in the first leg, raised hopes of a miracle.

But Enzo Millot (48′, 64′) turned the game around in the second half, with his second goal thanks to a serious mistake by HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes. Silas (96th) also scored. VfB was therefore able to celebrate relegation after a mixed season.

jubilation and disappointment

“We are relieved and overjoyed,” said Stuttgart sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth after the final whistle. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß announced a merry victory celebration: “Now, three or four beers will be drunk relatively quickly, I think. Something has to fall off now. We have a long journey home, plenty of time.”

Naturally, there were opposite emotions at HSV. “It really is a brutal disappointment. You can see how big the club is. Today the pain is there,” said keeper Heuer Fernandes. “It just hurts.” The whole city “believed in it, you could tell from the first second”.

