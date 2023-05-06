Football: “Submission” is mandatory for the Bayern coach

“It’s a close title race. We are able to submit. We just have to submit,” said Tuchel. Being able to play first in a long-distance duel is a certain advantage, according to the Bayern coach: “But you also have to do it,” said Tuchel about the tempting prospect of a four-point lead over the title rival with a win in the Weser Stadium enlarge.

In Bremen, Tuchel has to do without the long-term injured players, the suspended Leon Goretzka and the ailing Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. With striker Choupo-Moting, it feels like the return is a matter of days, said Tuchel. But that is by no means certain. Marco Friedl is expected to be back in the starting lineup for Bremen.

Frankfurt striker as the new Lewandowski?

It is obvious that Munich have problems in the center forward position in the season after the departure of world footballer Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona. In the meantime, Choupo-Moting has been able to cover up these problems with his goals, but since his absence the absence has become more and more obvious.

It is speculated that Randal Kolo Muani should come from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. The French team striker is also said to be very popular with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is said to have a desire to strike with Kolo Muani in the new season. For the 24-year-old, a three-digit million sum should be due in the event of a change.

APA/AFP/Daniel Roland



Dortmund still has problems with Bochum

After the blunder on matchday 30, Dortmund is back in the role of the hunter. In the next three games, Borussia only intervene after Munich and have to react to the result of their rivals. Wolfsburg should feel the anger after Dortmund’s 1-1 draw in Bochum – when the guests saw themselves cheated of a penalty – with Patrick Wimmer.

Coach Edin Terzic struck a fighting tone and continued to give his team good chances in the long-distance duel. “We still have four games to make sure that we don’t have to worry about this evening in Bochum,” said Terzic. “Despite all the setbacks, we are still within reach of reaching our goal.”

Bellingham reportedly agreed with Real

Dortmund could make headlines on the transfer market as a seller: According to reports, Jude Bellingham is about to be transferred to Real Madrid. The 19-year-old England international is said to have reached an agreement with the Spaniards. Terzic referred to experiences from previous years with similar noise at the end of the season, when other courted Dortmund professionals made headlines: “Last year it was Erling Haaland, before that it was Jadon Sancho. These are issues that don’t fit either in our dressing room or in the trainer’s office.”

German Bundesliga, 31st round Friday, May 5th: Leverkusen * Köln ** 1:2 Mainz *** Schalke **** 2:3 Saturday May 6th: Freiburg Leipzig 3.30 p.m Augsburg Union Berlin 3.30 p.m Hoffenheim Frankfurt 3.30 p.m Moenchengladbach Bochum 3.30 p.m Hertha BSC Stuttgart 3.30 p.m Bremen Bayern Munich 6.30 p.m Sunday May 7th: Dortmund Wolfsburg 5.30 p.m * Pentz replacement

** Ljubicic up to 85 minutes, Kainz up to 64 minutes

*** Onisiwo to 93 minutes, Mustapha substitute

**** Long replacement, without Greiml

Tabel: