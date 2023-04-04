Status: 4/4/2023 4:53 p.m

Switzerland will host the 2025 Women’s European Football Championship.

The UEFA Executive Committee approved the bid from Switzerland at a meeting in Lisbon on Tuesday (04/04/2023). Poland and France as well as Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden had also applied to host the event.

Switzerland won in the third ballot, as announced by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

The award was moved from January to April

The award was originally planned for January 2023. As early as December 2022, however, UEFA had announced that it would only decide on the alignment in April. The reason for the postponement is that UEFA demanded detailed budget proposals.

The postponement should give all applications the opportunity to “to reassess their documents without undue time pressure” according to UEFA.

defending champion England

England will be the defending champions at Euro 2025. The team defeated Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in 2022.

History Women’s EM Year winners host country 1984 Sweden home and away game 1987 Norway Norway 1989 Deutschland Deutschland 1991 Deutschland Denmark 1993 Norway Italy 1995 Deutschland no central tournament 1997 Deutschland Norway/Sweden 2001 Deutschland Deutschland 2005 Deutschland England 2009 Deutschland Finland 2013 Deutschland Sweden 2017 Netherlands Netherlands 2022 England England

Requirements increased, larger stadiums needed

As a prerequisite for the 2025 tournament, UEFA required eight category 4 stadiums, each with at least 15,000 seats and in some cases more than 30,000 seats – according to the association, the requirements have been increased. As in the 2022 tournament, 16 teams in four groups are to compete in 2025 Ko -round participating Teams determine. The tournament will consist of 31 games.

The EM 2022 in England was supposed to take place in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the men’s tournament was postponed by a year as before. The tournament was a success, and with 87,000 fans, the European Championship final in London was the best-attended in football history overall. A total of almost 500,000 fans came, which was about twice as much as in 2017.

Wembley Stadium at the EM 2022 final.

DFB wants the 2027 World Cup together with the Netherlands and Belgium

From July 20 to August 20, 2023 the WM in Australia and New Zealand, the German Football Association (DFB) is currently applying for the 2027 World Cup together with the associations from the Netherlands and Belgium.

Re-election Ceferin on Wednesday in Lisbon

The UEFA Congress is also taking place in Lisbon on Wednesday. The program includes the re-election of President Aleksander Ceferin, who has no opponent.

In addition, Hans-Joachim Watzke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the German Football League (DFL), can also count on his election to the Executive Committee of the UEFA without opposition. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf is applying unopposed to be elected as the European representative on the FIFA Council.