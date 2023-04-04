Home Sports Football: Switzerland is awarded the European Championship 2025
Sports

by admin
Status: 4/4/2023 4:53 p.m

Switzerland will host the 2025 Women’s European Football Championship.

The UEFA Executive Committee approved the bid from Switzerland at a meeting in Lisbon on Tuesday (04/04/2023). Poland and France as well as Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden had also applied to host the event.

Switzerland won in the third ballot, as announced by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

The award was moved from January to April

The award was originally planned for January 2023. As early as December 2022, however, UEFA had announced that it would only decide on the alignment in April. The reason for the postponement is that UEFA demanded detailed budget proposals.

The postponement should give all applications the opportunity to “to reassess their documents without undue time pressure”according to UEFA.

defending champion England

England will be the defending champions at Euro 2025. The team defeated Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in 2022.

History Women’s EM
Year winners host country

1984

Sweden

home and away game

1987

Norway

Norway

1989

Deutschland

Deutschland

1991

Deutschland

Denmark

1993

Norway

Italy

1995

Deutschland

no central tournament

1997

Deutschland

Norway/Sweden

2001

Deutschland

Deutschland

2005

Deutschland

England

2009

Deutschland

Finland

2013

Deutschland

Sweden

2017

Netherlands

Netherlands

2022

England

England

Requirements increased, larger stadiums needed

As a prerequisite for the 2025 tournament, UEFA required eight category 4 stadiums, each with at least 15,000 seats and in some cases more than 30,000 seats – according to the association, the requirements have been increased. As in the 2022 tournament, 16 teams in four groups are to compete in 2025 Ko-round participating Teams determine. The tournament will consist of 31 games.

See also  Premier League single game: Mahrez made a contribution to Manchester City's narrow victory over Chelsea - Teller Report

The EM 2022 in England was supposed to take place in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the men’s tournament was postponed by a year as before. The tournament was a success, and with 87,000 fans, the European Championship final in London was the best-attended in football history overall. A total of almost 500,000 fans came, which was about twice as much as in 2017.

Wembley Stadium at the EM 2022 final.

DFB wants the 2027 World Cup together with the Netherlands and Belgium

From July 20 to August 20, 2023 the WM in Australia and New Zealand, the German Football Association (DFB) is currently applying for the 2027 World Cup together with the associations from the Netherlands and Belgium.

Re-election Ceferin on Wednesday in Lisbon

The UEFA Congress is also taking place in Lisbon on Wednesday. The program includes the re-election of President Aleksander Ceferin, who has no opponent.

In addition, Hans-Joachim Watzke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the German Football League (DFL), can also count on his election to the Executive Committee of the UEFA without opposition. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf is applying unopposed to be elected as the European representative on the FIFA Council.

