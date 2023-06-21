Home » Football, the French Kanté from Chelsea to the Saudis of Ittihad – Football
Sports

Football, the French Kanté from Chelsea to the Saudis of Ittihad – Football

by admin
Football, the French Kanté from Chelsea to the Saudis of Ittihad – Football

(ANSA) – RIYAD, JUNE 21 – The Saudi soccer team Al-Ittihad has announced that it has recruited Chelsea midfielder and French world champion N’Golo Kanté.

“Don’t listen to fake news. Kanté is an Ittihad player now!” tweeted the Jeddah club. Its president Anmat Al-Hailee tweeted a “welcome to our new tiger Kanté”, who joins his compatriot Karim Benzema. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Men's Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing takes the lead in advancing to the finals-Sports-中工网

You may also like

The league falls into the relegation zone and...

Germany also loses against Colombia

Serie A, verdicts: relegations and teams that will...

Justice reform: it is a clash between the...

Why do you play basketball and what to...

Jagr strongly intervened in the dispute over Jalonen

Inter transfer market, United interested in Onana. Vicar...

EM qualification: Baumgartner shoots Sweden ko

WTA 50th anniversary: Billie Jean King and Rosie...

The Czechs have chosen the flag bearer! Miculyčová...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy