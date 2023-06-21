Football, the French Kanté from Chelsea to the Saudis of Ittihad – Football

(ANSA) – RIYAD, JUNE 21 – The Saudi soccer team Al-Ittihad has announced that it has recruited Chelsea midfielder and French world champion N’Golo Kanté.



“Don’t listen to fake news. Kanté is an Ittihad player now!” tweeted the Jeddah club. Its president Anmat Al-Hailee tweeted a “welcome to our new tiger Kanté”, who joins his compatriot Karim Benzema. (HANDLE).



