Football, the nightmare night of the three Esposito brothers: Salvatore, Sebastiano and Francesco Pio defeated in the 3 finals

It could have been the most important evening of their life as football players, but instead they will remember it as a nightmarish night. The three Esposito brothers, Salvatore, Sebastiano and Francesco Pio, aged 23, 21 and 17 respectively, originally from Castellammare di Stabia and raised in the Inter youth academy, children and grandchildren of art (their father Agostino was central defender in the academy of Napoli, his paternal grandfather Salvatore played among the amateurs as an attacking midfielder and his brother-in-law Gennaro was a left winger in the Napoli youth academy) took to the field almost simultaneously to play the