Football: The resurrection of Alemannia Aachen

Next to the twelve carnival medals, which are leaning on colorful ribbons on a ledge on the wall of his office, lies a plastic bag with nails. Maybe Sascha Eller wants to hang up the awards when there is time. Actually, all it takes is a hammer and a quarter of an hour. But that’s exactly what has been tight in the past few weeks and months, because the managing director has struck a big sporting blow with Alemannia Aachen.

Maybe the relics from the fifth season are just for motivation. As symbolism that reminds the 47-year-old every day that it is worth fighting and translates into his world what is already written next to the order in white letters on a black Muhammad Ali poster: “Impossible is nothing”. Above it hang the pennant of the Uefa Cup game against AZ Alkmaar on February 24, 2005 and a picture of the 2004 DFB Cup final against Werder Bremen. Present, future, past – perhaps Eller’s collage tells a story if you only know how to put the individual elements in the right relationship.

