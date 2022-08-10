Real Madrid wins the fifth Uefa Super Cup in its history. The 2-0 victory in Helsinki against Eintracht Frankfurt, signed by David Alaba and Karim Benzema (324th goal with the merengues and overtaken Raul) was decisive.

This is the sixth personal triumph in the competition for the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who after the four successes with Milan (2003 and 2007 as a coach, 1989 and 1990 as a footballer), also makes an encore with the Spanish club after the victory in 2014. .

Therefore the company fails to form Oliver Glasner, recent winner of the Europa League. In a balanced start to the game, the first real big scoring happens to the Germans in the 14th minute, when Kamada is launched at speed by Borrè but lets himself be hypnotized face to face by an attentive Courtois.



The blancos wake up and at 17 ‘respond with Vinicius, served in the area by Benzema and rejected on the line by Tuta, the protagonist of a miraculous intervention.

At 37 ‘it will be Real to unlock the match: on the development of a corner Casemiro heads back to the center for the very free Alaba, who has to do nothing but support the 1-0 on the net.

Before the break Benzema would also have the chance to double, but he spoils it by kicking a breath to the side from an inviting position.

In the second half the Spaniards start better who, after a couple of goals created including the crossbar hit by Casemiro, find the 2-0 at 65 ‘with the usual Benzema, cold in kicking at the net on the assist of Vinicius. It is the goal that effectively cuts Eintracht’s legs and secures the result for Real Madrid.