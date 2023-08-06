football | Third division: MSV Duisburg starts the third division season with a draw in Freiburg

Status: 06.08.2023 18:26

MSV Duisburg got a point at SC Freiburg II at the start of the new season in the 3rd division. Both teams had chances to win towards the end of the game.

In the end, Freiburg, the surprise team from last season, and Duisburg drew 1-1 (0-1) on Sunday afternoon. Marvin Senger gave MSV a remarkable lead in the 29th minute. Philip Fahrner equalized shortly after the restart for the Freiburg reserves (46th).

Girth fails twice

MSV almost got off to a lightning start in the new season. Striker Benjamin Girth twice found his master in Benjamin Uphoff in the fourth minute. Freiburg’s keeper first parried a close-range shot from Girth and was then on hand for the follow-up shot.

After about ten minutes MSV coach Thorsten Ziegner had to switch. Niklas Kölle injured his shoulder and had to be substituted. Chinedu Ekene came on for him. The game of MSV experienced a small break. The SCF got into the game better now, but couldn’t find any gaps in the Duisburg defence.

In the middle of the first half, however, MSV took command again and deservedly took the lead after 29 minutes. Senger took a pass from Ekene on the edge of the box with his chest and turned the ball into the bottom left corner. Three minutes before the break, Kolja Pusch should have made it 2-0 for Duisburg, but only headed the ball from four meters onto the crossbar.

Freiburg II scores 13 seconds after the restart

That’s how it stayed with the 1:0 break lead for the MSV, which should only last about 13 seconds in the second half. MSV goalkeeper Vincent Müller was able to fend off a powerful shot from Davino Knappe, but Fahrner only had to push the rebound into an empty goal (46th).

As a result, the game was largely balanced with slight advantages for SC Freiburg. In the 51st minute, Oscar Wiklöf headed just wide of the left post of the Duisburg goal. It should remain the last dangerous action for some time. Duisburg struggled on the offensive. In the 73rd minute there was chaos in the Freiburg penalty area. Three Duisburgers came to an end, but all were blocked.

Shortly before the end, both teams still had chances for the lucky punch. First, MSV keeper Müller scratched a degree from Freiburg’s Ji-han Lee just out of the corner. In direct return, Thomas Pledl appeared free in front of Uphoff after a precise cross from Alaa Hamad Bakir, but failed em Freiburg goalkeeper. In the end, both teams had to settle for a draw.

Zebras now against lions

After the cup break, MSV’s next competitive opponent is TSV 1860 Munich on August 19. The Zebras’ game against the Munich Lions kicks off at 2 p.m.

