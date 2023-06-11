football | Third division promotion games: Cottbus loses promotion first leg against Unterhaching

Status: 07.06.2023 10:37 p.m

FC Energie Cottbus started the promotion games to the 3rd division with a defeat. In front of a home audience, the champions of the Regionalliga Nordost lost to the champions of the Regionalliga Bayern.

FC Energie Cottbus has to worry about the hoped-for return to the 3rd division. The team of FCE coach Claus-Dieter Wollitz lost the promotion first leg against Unterhaching 1:2 (1:2) on Wednesday evening. In the second leg on Sunday (June 11th, 2023), Cottbus now needs an away win with at least two goals difference to make the third division return after four years in the regional league perfect.

Ticker and statistics to read: FC Energie Cottbus – SpVgg Unterhaching

arrow right

Promotion games to the 3rd league: first and second leg

arrow right

All goals in the first half

Niclas Anspach (6th) and Mathias Fetsch (37th) scored the goals for the victory of the regional league Bayern champions from Unterhaching. In the meantime, Cottbus defender Jonas Hildebrandt scored with a hand penalty (15′).

Thrilling first half

In front of more than 17,500 spectators, both teams showed an offensively strong and thrilling first half. Unterhaching got off to a better start against the defensive energy defence, which was not always solid. After a long drive from Haching keeper René Vollath, Anspach switched the fastest and scored from close range (6th). It is possible that the goal would not have withstood a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) – a Bayern kicker passed the ball on from a suspected offside position.

See also Federico Valverde reportedly punches Alex Baena after Real Madrid-Villarreal encounter Cheering at Unterhaching after Anspach’s early lead.

Hildebrandt safe from the point

Cottbus reacted angrily and equalized a short time later: Hildebrandt safely converted the penalty kick after a handball from Hachings David Pisot (15′). After the 1-1 draw, the hosts had their best phase in front of the atmospheric backdrop of the Friendship Stadium. But Cottbus missed his chances.

Interim celebrations in Cottbus: Hildebrandt scores to make it 1-1.

Deflected shot to 1:2

And the guests had their chances too: First SpVgg top scorer Patrick Hobsch only hit the crossbar (23rd). In the first half, Fetsch scored to give Hachinger the lead again: After a nice combination in the Cottbus penalty area, Simon Skarlatidis deflected Fetsch’s ball into the energy goal (37′).

Cottbus is running – Haching stays cool

Cottbus didn’t have an answer this time: The Wollitz team ran passionately – but without success and without real danger. Unterhaching met the force of the Cottbus team with serenity. So the guests kept taking time off the clock – through cramps, through changes, through nodding. Cottbus now had fewer chances and let them lie.

Duel between Tobias Hasse and Niclas Anspach (right).

Second leg on Sunday – Lichtenberg hopes

The second leg for promotion to the third division will take place on Sunday (June 11, 2023, 1 p.m.) in Unterhaching. A non-promotion of Cottbus would also affect the number of regional league relegations. In addition to TeBe Berlin and Germania Halberstadt, Lichtenberg 47 would also have to go down to the Oberliga.

votes on the game

Mathias Fetsch (goal scorer Unterhaching): “We’re extremely happy because we knew what to expect. I played here myself for a while, I knew exactly what to expect, the stadium, the fans. Finally playing in front of such a crowd again was extreme awesome. These are the games, stadiums and spectators that you play football for. I was close to the winning goal, so I hope it counts for me.”

Claus Dieter Wollitz (coach Energie Cottbus): “I’ll go into detail on Sunday after the game. We’ll have a different static on Sunday. And then we’ll go up on Sunday. I’m not dissatisfied. I knew we had a problem or two today. It’s because that we couldn’t have the static today. We concede stupid and easy goals. We couldn’t take the few chances we had. There was a lot of unrest in the game, several interruptions. I say it’s easier for us on Sunday .”

Jonas Hildebrandt (goal scorer Energie Cottbus): “Unterhaching are an experienced side. They’re doing well. We lacked a bit of drive and cleverness. But it’s not a bad situation for the second leg. We played a dominant second half. If we got a little more creative in the last third, become more grippy and bilious. I also have the impression that we are a bit fitter. Maybe that can be an advantage for us.”

————

Dirk Hofmeister